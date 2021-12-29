 Skip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale squeezes past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35
Port Byron Riverdale squeezes past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Port Byron Riverdale didn't mind, dispatching Kankakee Bishop McNamara 39-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Recently on December 22 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Mendota in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Port Byron Riverdale made the first move by forging a 10-4 margin over Kankakee Bishop McNamara after the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale's shooting jumped to a 19-15 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale's control showed as it carried a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Rams had enough offense to deny the Fightin' Irish in the end.

