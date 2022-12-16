Powerhouse performance: Peoria Richwoods roars to big win over Moline 57-24

Peoria Richwoods showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Moline 57-24 at Peoria Richwoods High on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Peoria Richwoods moved in front of Moline 18-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 31-8 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.

Peoria Richwoods pulled to a 42-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-7 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.