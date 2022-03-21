PREP BASKETBALL: Tatum leads fourth-quarter comeback as Illinois girls beat Iowa in senior all-star game

It was competitive, close, and entertaining.

The perfect way to send out this year's senior basketball class.

In its first year back since 2019, the Illinois-Iowa Senior All-Star game went down to the wire, with Illinois overcoming an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to grab a 63-61 win over its cross-river counterparts Monday at Augustana College's Carver Center.

"We just noticed towards the end that we were out-running them and they were tired so we just kept telling ourselves to push it and push it and it worked," said Moline's Kadence Tatum, who was named the MVP after scoring eight of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback.

Tatum is heading to Augustana next year to continue her basketball career, so to earn MVP honors on her future court was extra special.

"I'm so grateful for it because I've worked so hard from being a little girl," Tatum said. "Playing on the new home court and getting the MVP was a great way to start."

After Iowa took a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter, Tatum had a personal 5-0 run to cut a 50-43 Iowa lead to 50-48, then hit a 3 to tie the game at 55-55 with 5:00 left in regulation.

Abingdon-Avon's Ashley Jones gave Illinois the lead for good with a layup 28 seconds later. Jones provided a key lift off the bench with eight points on 4-of-4 shooting, showcasing the skill that led the Tornadoes to a Lincoln Trail Conference tournament title.

"She did so well. She didn't come to practice because she had a banquet for her high school team," Tatum said. "I was very impressed and I knew she could pull it through."

Illinois stretched its lead to 61-55 before Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 61-58. A putback from Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig and a 3 from Davenport Central's Adriauna Mayfield put the score at 63-61, and Iowa had a chance to tie the game, but a layup attempt from Central DeWitt's Taylor Veach hit the iron and Illinois held on for the win.

"I think everybody in this gym wanted to win so bad," Veach said. "We come here to have fun and it was a fun game but in the end, everybody wants to win. I know a lot of these girls and they're just as competitive as me."

It was a rusty start for both teams in the first quarter. Iowa was 3-of-23 from the field and Illinois was 5-of-16 to grab a 13-8 lead. Iowa finished the game 26-of-83 (31.3%) from the field and Illinois was 24-of-61 (39.3%). Iowa caused 21 turnovers but that was countered by a 52-38 Illinois rebounding advantage.

Ludwig added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for Illinois.

"We just knew we had to go out there and play tough and at the beginning, we were all kind of nervous because it's our last game and we're playing with girls we're not used to playing with," Tatum said. "Playing how we did, I think everybody played amazing."

The second and third quarters were highlighted by Veach, as Iowa took a 27-23 halftime lead and led 46-38 after three quarters. The Illinois State University signee had 12 of her game-high 18 points in the middle quarters, helped by a 4-of-6 night from the 3-point line. After going through some struggles from behind the arc this season, Veach said it felt good to find her stroke, even in an all-star game.

"I've just taken a break from it and I think it cleared my head," Veach said. "It was fun, I just played more relaxed ... I think it will help me moving on."

Davenport Central's Bria Clark added nine points and six rebounds while Mayfield and Meadows each had 7 for Iowa.

After the game, hugs were exchanged and photos taken as players celebrated the culmination of their high school careers in the Quad-Cities.

"It's fun to play with these elite girls from schools surrounding me," Veach said. "All we could focus on was how to guard them and how to play against them but getting to play with them was a whole different ball game."

