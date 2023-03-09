CHAMPAIGN — It was not too long ago that Rockridge was staring at a five-point deficit with one quarter remaining.

Trailing Bloomington Central Catholic by five going into the final frame of Thursday's IHSA Class 2A boys' basketball state semifinals, the Rockets hoped for a repeat of this past Monday's Sterling Super-Sectional.

On that night, Rockridge rallied from five down with eight minutes left for a one-point victory, its 14th in a row. However, a repeat scenario was not meant to be for the Rockets at the State Farm Center.

Rockridge continued to battle, but a late burst gave the Saints a 12-point lead going into the final two minutes, and Central Catholic pushed its way to a 57-44 victory Thursday afternoon.

"Against Rockford Lutheran, the shots were falling and we were clicking on all cylinders," said Rockridge sophomore forward Landon Bull. "Today, we were not clicking or hitting our shots (in the fourth quarter), and this is how it turned out."

It certainly was not for lack of effort on Bull's part. Finishing with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists, the 6-foot-4 standout got the Rockets (28-5) within three to start the fourth after they trailed 34-29 going into the quarter.

In the final two minutes, Bull had a bucket and then a three-point play, the latter coming with 1:11 remaining to cut Central Catholic's double-digit lead to 51-43. However, there was not enough time for a full-fledged comeback.

"Until the last tick goes off, I'm giving it my all," he said. "I try to make the game better, any way possible."

Rockridge, which played in a late Thursday third-place game against Teutopolis (28-8), had tied the game at 29 on a Bull 3-pointer with 49.3 seconds left in the third quarter, but an untimely turn of events hurt the Rockets.

First, BCC's Rye Pirtz was fouled with 3.8 seconds and hit both free throws. Rockridge was then called for an inbounds violation, and BCC junior guard Cole Certa hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the turnover hurt even more.

"We did a great job of battling back," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey, "but then we made some interesting decisions. The moment got away from us, and we tried to play too quickly. That ended up being a big swing for us."

With sophomore point guard Landon Wheatley sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in the Elite Eight win, junior forward Carson Klemme got assigned to Certa, the Saints' top scorer at 26.5 points per game.

Klemme held his own, holding Certa to just three first-half points. However, those points came on a 3-ball with 15 seconds on the clock to give Central Catholic (26-11) an 18-15 halftime lead.

"I think in the first half, there were some nerves, being on the big stage here at state," said Certa, who finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. "When I hit that shot to go into the second half, I got them all out and was ready to go."

Certa then hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, saying: "It gave us a lot more momentum going into the fourth. We were getting more stops and executing on offense."

For his part, Klemme admitted the difficulty of containing Certa as the Saints' star guard started to find his offensive groove.

"The first half, I felt good," he said. "The second half, he stepped up and I started to slow down. He's really tough to guard."

Prior to Certa's late 3-ball in the second quarter, the Rockets had started to get their offense untracked after trailing 9-6 after one.

Senior guard Jase Whiteman scored all eight of his points in the second period, including back-to-back buckets inside the final minute to give Rockridge a 16-15 lead.

"We couldn't get our legs underneath us at first, and missed a lot of shots," Whiteman said. "Props to Carson Klemme; he held a D-I caliber player to just three in the first half. Our shots weren't falling, but we could rely on our defense."

In the third, sophomore guard Caleb Cunico found his stroke after the Saints went up 25-18 early in the quarter.

Starting in place of Wheatley, Cunico hit three straight shots and scored eight of his 10 points, including a 3-pointer that got the Rockets within 27-26 with 1:23 left in the period.

"On the bus coming here before the game, I was nervous; I was thinking about this all afternoon," he said. "After our first two possessions, I was ready to go. When I hit my first shot, I got my confidence, and Bull was starting to get going."

Down the stretch, however, Central Catholic had the answer for every run Rockridge made, resulting in the Rockets playing for third place for a second straight year.

"It's still another game," said Whiteman. "We've still got to play hard. We want to try to do better than last year and get third place. A lot of teams would love to be in our position. Being here and playing for third place is still pretty cool."