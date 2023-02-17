MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — There was nothing soft or dainty about the Alleman girls’ basketball final against Stillman Valley on Friday night in the West Carroll Class 2A Regional at West Carroll Middle School.

The physical and tough game with punishing defense from both teams came down to the final two minutes after Alleman came roaring back in the third quarter behind junior Clair Hulke’s offensive prowess and junior Audrey Erickson’s gritty back-court leadership.

Alleman gained its first tie of the game at 30 with just under four minutes to play in the final quarter on a long 3-pointer from freshman Megan Hulke on a feed from her older sister. But in the final minutes when the Pioneers were forced to foul, the Cardinals were nearly perfect from the charity stripe in holding on for the 42-35 victory and regional championship.

“We have had so many games this season where we were down and our players know that we can fight back; they just never give up and have tremendous belief in each other,” said Alleman coach Steve Ford. “When we tied the game at 30, I truly thought, and hoped, we could find a way to win the game, much like we did on Tuesday night against Rock Falls (42-37), but circumstances did not work in our favor.”

Stillman Valley proceeds to next week's Winnebago Sectional.

“Even when we found ourselves up by 15 in the second quarter, I was fully aware of Alleman’s ability to come back and Clair Hulke’s talents, both from the low block and on the perimeter,” said Stillman Valley coach Bobby Mellon. “We discussed at halftime what our defensive strategy would have to be to win the game, which entailed tough, man-to-coverage, and when the game came down to the free-throw line, our girls did a great job of making their shots.”

With Stillman Valley up 24-9, halfway through the second stanza, Clair Hulke kicked her offensive game into high gear. She connected on two long 3-pointers to end the half and was virtually unstoppable in the third quarter with eight points under the basket.

Alleman pulled within 28-25 to start the fourth quarter before tying things at 30. However, Stillman Valley sophomore sharpshooter Taylor Davidson knocked down a critical 3-pointer from the corner. On the next possession, she converted two free-throws to put the Cardinals back up by 35-30. Alleman again got to within 37-35, but Stillman Valley made five pressure-filled free throws in the final minutes to capture the win.

Clair Hulke capped off her excellent season by leading all scorers with 22 points. She also pulled down six rebounds, had two assists and two steals. Erickson finished with five points, five assists, three steals and four rebounds.

Davidson led Stillman Valley with 16 points and five rebounds; senior Jenna Shelburne finished with 11 points and three steals.

For Alleman seniors, Tyla Thomas and Annie Rouse, the final game of the season was bittersweet.

“It feels like we have been playing together forever, and we’ve overcome so much adversity, we just never give up on each other in any way, and that is what makes our team, and this season, so special,” said Thomas, who will be attending Illinois State University in the fall.

“Our team is a family, we have all become such close friends and we believe in each other,” said University of Iowa-bound Rouse. “We could have easily given up in the first half when we were down, but we stuck together, worked hard and trusted each other, and I will definitely miss my teammates and my coaches.”

Coach Ford was reflective after the game about his team and their season.

“It is not easy, competing in the Western Big 6, but we were right there at the top of the conference, and that is a testament to the heart and effort of the girls on our team,” he said. “And we fought to the end in the state tournament. I am so proud of this team and the character of these basketball players and young women.”