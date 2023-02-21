CLASS 3A

Washington 58, Geneseo 41: For the second season in a row, the Washington Panthers ended Geneseo’s season in the sectional semifinal round. Leading 25-21 at halftime, Washington used a 9-2 to open the third quarter to take firm control in the Class 3A Peoria Richwoods Sectional semifinal.

Led by a game-high 23 points by freshman Avery Tibbs, the Panthers (26-4) advance to Thursday’s sectional final against Peoria High, which sidelined fellow Western Big 6 Conference foe Galesburg in the other semi.

Geneseo (27-7) was led by 17 points from senior Annie Wirth.

CLASS 4A Normal Community 60, United Township 22: The Class 4A seventh-ranked Lady Iron improved to 31-3 with a dominant win over the Panthers, who were coming off their first regional title since 2001.

Center Lorena Awou led UT with 10 points in the Class 4A O’Fallon Sectional semifinal loss at Normal Community West High School.

Normal Community led 27-7 after the first quarter, finishing the game with 11 different players scoring in the win. The Iron hit 10 3-pointers, and UT did not hit one.

The Panthers finished 16-17 in coach Chase Pavelonis’ first season at the helm. All five regular Panther starters were juniors this year.

CLASS 1A

Havana 58, Annawan 30: The Annawan Bravettes fell in the Class 1A Abingdon Sectional semifinal after trailing 29-16 at halftime. Havana used a 23-5 run between the second and third quarters to lead 42-18 after three to help secure the win.

Annawan finished the season 25-8.