KEWANEE — Monday night's IHSA Class 1A regional girls' basketball semifinals started out brightly for host Wethersfield.

Junior guard Kennady Anderson's first bucket of the game enabled her to reach 1,000 career points, resulting in a quick Lady Geese timeout to mark the occasion.

After that, though, third-seeded Annawan took the spotlight for themselves.

Up by seven after one and at halftime, the Bravettes opened the second half with a 14-0 run and never looked back as they topped the sixth-seeded Geese 56-33.

Their ninth straight victory not only sends the Bravettes (24-7) into Thursday's 7 p.m. regional championship game in Kewanee, it sets up a rematch with reigning 1A state champion Brimfield (21-9). The Lady Indians topped ROWVA-Williamsfield 59-37 in Monday's first semifinal.

"We expected to be in this spot," said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz. "We get an opportunity to play in a gym we feel familiar with. Brimfield's a different team to play; they run more man-to-man, so we've got to work on some things."

While acknowledging the need to focus on each game as it came, starting with last Saturday's 53-31 first-round win over Stark County and continuing with Monday's triumph, Annawan junior forward Kaylee Celus admitted a Brimfield rematch was the ultimate goal.

"We knew all of these teams had potential, and that we had to take it one at a time and prepare for each team," she said. "But we were hoping to get Brimfield. We were striving for that goal the whole time, and we're looking forward to this a great deal."

At the outset of Monday's contest, Annawan found it hard to remove the proverbial lid from the bucket as it missed its first 12 shots, enabling Wethersfield (20-13) to grab a quick 5-2 lead.

However, a stifling defense that ended up forcing the Geese into 28 turnovers enabled the Bravettes to gradually open up a 14-7 lead after the opening quarter. A steal and bucket by Celus in the closing seconds capped the period.

"We knew Wethersfield would be ready to play, and that we had to stay focused and plan out everything," said Celus. "I was so happy that my teammates were working well together. We keep inspiring each other to play hard."

Celus had a strong all-around game with a game-high 19 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Olivia Goodley followed with 14 points, with Lainy Manuel adding 10 points and five boards. Jaydn Wise chipped in with eight rebounds and six steals.

Annawan led 27-20 entering the locker room and Goodley was beginning to heat up.

She was able to drive and get to the free throw line six times in the third quarter. She hit five of her free throws and scored seven of her 14 points in that stretch.

"I knew it was important for us to widen the lead," said Goodley. "I had to zone in on making my free throws."

Along with a Manuel three-point play, the Bravettes opened up a 41-20 lead before a Lajaya Angel bucket with 1:18 left in the third broke the ice for Wethersfield.

Still, the Geese were down 43-26 going into the final eight minutes.

Despite solid efforts from Anderson (15 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Angel (13 rebounds, eight points), Wethersfield found Annawan's defensive pressure a tough nut to crack.

Out of the Geese's 28 turnovers, the Bravettes came up with 21 steals.

"Honestly, what we were lacking a bit was not having a pure point guard," said Wethersfield coach Todd Hansen. "We've got length and heart, but we were lacking a bit in the ball-handling department. That's something we're going to keep working on over the summer."

Hansen still had plenty of praise for his club, which turned the corner in a big way after going 8-20 last winter.

"I would not have guessed we'd end up with 20 wins; I would've said 18 at the most," he said. "I can't say enough about how hard the girls played. We've got everyone back, and we're going to be better next year."

While Wethersfield is looking towards next season, Annawan is now focused on Thursday night as it seeks its first regional crown in five years.

"We're on a streak now, and we've had some great games so far," Goodley said. "I can definitely see us going far."

