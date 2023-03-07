This past girls' basketball season, Geneseo's Danielle Beach and Morrison's Shelby Veltrop both played vital roles in the success of their respective teams.

Beach, a senior guard, helped lead the Lady Leafs to a 27-7 finish that included their fourth consecutive Western Big 6 Conference championship as well as their second consecutive IHSA Class 3A regional championship.

Veltrop, a senior forward, played a pivotal part in the resurgence of the Fillies. After going 18-8 last winter for its first winning season in five years, Morrison finished 22-9 this past season and advanced to the 1A regional finals.

Both players were recently honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as second-team all-state in their respective classes, the highest placing among the 10 area players to earn IBCA kudos.

Earning third-team IBCA All-State honors in 1A was Annawan sophomore guard Bella VanOpdorp. She helped guide the Bravettes to a 25-8 record, their second consecutive regular-season Lincoln Trail Conference title and their first regional crown in five years.

Alleman junior forward Clair Hulke was a third-team pick in 2A. She played a major role in the Pioneers' turnaround this season as they went 19-14 and advanced to the regional finals.

In 1A, Wethersfield junior guard Kennady Anderson and Morrison sophomore forward Camryn Veltrop were special mention picks. Sherrard's senior duo of forward Kyla Elsbury and guard Addison Pickens were special mention 2A. In 3A, Rock Island senior guard Kayla Rice and Geneseo senior forward Annie Wirth were special mention honorees.

In addition to their IBCA honors, both VanOpdorp and Shelby Veltrop were honorable mention choices for the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A All-State team, as were Elsbury and Hulke in 2A and the trio of Beach, Rice and Wirth in Class 3A.