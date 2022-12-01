Prep girls basketball: Assumption downs Central to break into win column

The Davenport Assumption girls basketball team opened its 2022-23 season with three straight losses.

But the Knights never hung their heads.

They learned from those losses, all to teams who qualified for the state tournament in March. And they got into the win column on Thursday, rolling past visiting Davenport Central 63-31 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

“We started the season off playing three of the best teams in the state, so that was rough, but I think we picked ourselves up really well and just fought through it,” Assumption senior guard Jessie Wardlow said. “It was nice to get a win, especially on our home floor after three tough losses against three really good teams.”

While Assumption had opened the season with losses to tough opponents, head coach Jake Timm thought his team showed a toughness on Thursday night that it hadn’t during the Knights’ 0-3 start.

“We needed to compete at a high level and have a high level of intensity," he said. "I don’t think so far this year we’ve played basketball similar to how we played in the past and at the level we need to compete at.

"Tonight, it was the start of some better things."

The 13th-ranked Knights (1-3, 1-1 MAC) shared the ball in the first quarter, and four of their six baskets were assisted as they built an 18-5 lead. Assumption led 35-13 at the half.

“I thought we did a great job of making the extra pass tonight,” Timm said. “We made that extra pass to get a great shot instead of a good shot. You usually make more of those shots.”

Ten players scored for Assumption, and nine of those 10 scored four points or more. Ava Schubert and Addy Voss scored 11 points apiece to lead the way, and freshman Ella Curoe came off the bench to score eight points.

“I think this is the deepest we’ve been,” Timm said. “I think we’ve got a lot of girls who can create their own shot pretty well.”

Central (0-3, 0-2 MAC) showed a spark in the third quarter, outscoring the hosts 16-15 in the period.

“Defensively, we played with a little bit more urgency and offensively we executed a little bit more and were more patient in seeing the rim before we just jacked it up there,” Central head coach Amara Burrage said. “We were just making a little bit better decisions. We’re still learning a lot.”

Addie Ford scored a career-high 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, but the Blue Devils are still seeking a second scoring option to take some pressure off of her.

“We’re trying to get other people to step up at the moment,” Burrage said. “They’re not believing in themselves, and they need to.”

Assumption’s schedule doesn’t get any easier next week. The Knights travel to Class 4A No. 6 North Scott on Tuesday before hosting 5A No. 11 Davenport North on Friday.

“There’s never any easy games,” Timm said. “We can sit and say our schedule is hard, and woe is us at 0-3, but I think our girls did a good job coming out tonight and taking care of business.

"At the end of the day, I’d rather play tough teams and know exactly where we’re at than play in an easier conference where we’re not challenged every single night and have a record that doesn’t mean as much.”