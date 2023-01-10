PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Assumption rallies for 4th straight win

Davenport Assumption's girls' basketball team is showing it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

The Knights rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Central DeWitt 58-54 Tuesday at Assumption High School to win their fourth straight, and sixth in the last seven.

After a 1-5 start to the season, Assumption is now 7-6 and 6-4 in the MAC.

"Ever since the start of Christmas break, we knew we had to focus on ourselves and keep up the intensity," senior Annika Kotula said. "So we've just had high intensity every single practice and are focusing on ourselves."

Kotula led the Knights with eight rebounds and 14 points, seven coming in the third quarter, helping the Knights turn a 33-22 halftime deficit into a 41-39 lead after three quarters. Her and-1 with 1:16 left in the frame gave Assumption its first lead of the contest, one the Knights didn't give up the rest of the way.

"I just wanted to show leadership and play as a team like we have been the past few weeks," Kotula said. "We needed to have the confidence and high intensity."

However, the Sabers didn't go away quietly. Assumption pulled out to a 50-39 lead with 6:06 left in the quarter, but Central DeWitt rallied, cutting the score to 55-52 with 1:42 left. The Sabers had a chance to tie the game, but Assumption senior Ava Schubert stole an attempted pass into the lane with 20 seconds remaining to give the Knights possession.

"I think the biggest benefit we have right now in our program is we have a lot of girls that have been able to win in other sports," Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. "I just think there's something to be said that it's really hard to instill a winning culture amongst your players and I haven't had to do a whole lot of that. Our girls, just like tonight, a lot of times they just find a way to get across the finish line."

And even though the senior leadership helped the Knights reach the finish line, it was a freshman who came through in the clutch as Addy Voss was 7 of 9 from the free throw line in the final quarter and finished with 14 points. She hit a pair after the Schubert steal to effectively ice the game with 16 seconds left.

"I was just like, 'You've got to get it in to be able to win; these are really important, you practice these at practice all the time, so just act like it's practice,'" Voss said. "No pressure."

The game couldn't have started much worse for Assumption. Schubert picked up two fouls in less than two minutes, and a technical foul was called on the Assumption bench with 6:11 remaining in the first quarter.

That helped the Sabers stake an early 7-2 lead, but Central DeWitt (8-4, 6-4) didn't need much assistance thanks to a hot start shooting the ball.

Ava Putman hit her first four shots to score 10 points in less than four minutes, and the Sabers hit four 3s to grab a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.

They upped that lead to 28-13 with 4:05 left in the second quarter before Assumption cut it to 33-22 at halftime.

However, the hot shooting in the first half didn't carry over to the third quarter for Central DeWitt, which scored six points as Assumption grabbed the lead. The Sabers shot just 17% from the field in the quarter, 43% the rest of the game.

"We just looked timid, we missed a couple shots and from there, we didn't shoot with confidence and we got too stagnant offensively," Central DeWitt coach Ron O'Brien said. "We dribbled too much, we weren't doing anything with our dribble, so we just got really stagnant. I thought defensively, we played well most of the game but we just stopped scoring and that's been our trouble, putting four quarters together."

Lauren Walker led the game with 19 points and Putman added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Central DeWitt. Schubert, despite playing in foul trouble all game, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, while Maddy Nigey scored 13 for the Knights.

"Our girls did a really good job of not quitting. When you're senior-led and you've lost some tough games at the start of the year, it would have been really easy for our girls to say maybe we just don't have it this year," Timm said of where the Knights are after the way their season started. "Our seniors are doing a great job leading and our underclassmen do a great job following and I just think, those two hand-in-hand are a really effective way to turn things around."