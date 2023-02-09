It was easy to see why the Davenport Assumption High School girls' basketball team fell out of the state rankings in December. The Knights lost five of their first six games, four by double figures.

But since the calendar has turned to 2023, doubt the Knights at your own peril.

Assumption closed the regular season with its 10th win in the last 12 outings Thursday night with a 52-43 triumph over Bettendorf at Bettendorf High School.

“The confidence is really high right now,” freshman Addy Voss said after scoring a team-high 16 points. “We’re looking forward to the postseason.”

Despite the turnaround in the second half of the season, the Knights still go into the regional tournament unranked. They open Class 3A postseason play Saturday night at home against Washington.

Still, it would be difficult to find a team playing better right now.

Other than a 14-point loss to 5A fifth-ranked Davenport North and a three-point defeat at top-ranked Pleasant Valley, Assumption (13-8, 12-6) has conquered every challenge since the holiday break.

“Our seniors have done a really good job of bringing everyone together,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said, “and our juniors, sophomores and freshmen have been selfless enough to say, 'I’m going to listen to what they’re saying.' Without a doubt, those two things have led to a lot of success for us here.”

Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said it is mind-boggling Assumption isn’t ranked in 3A.

“I think the rest of the state is going to find out what they’re about,” he said. “They’ve got two or three Division I athletes on the court, very athletic, close gaps (on defense) really well and rebound really well.”

Assumption raced out to an 18-6 advantage after the opening quarter and led by 10 at intermission. The Knights shot better than 50% in the first half and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 15-10.

“We played really, really well in that first half,” Timm said. “We were clicking offensively and defensively we made it tough on team.”

Bettendorf, which recognized six seniors before the game, made a charge in the third quarter. Lucy Aanestad, Kayla Fountain and Lillie Petersen buried 3-pointers in succession. The Bulldogs ran off 12 straight points to get within one, 37-36.

The Bulldogs, though, could never get over the threshold.

Assumption made only one field goal in the final quarter — a Maddy Nigey basket with 2:40 remaining — and eight free throws to hold on.

“We had to calm ourselves down,” said Nigey, who finished with 13 points. “Every team is going to go on a run at some point. We just had to keep it under control.”

Bettendorf mustered only three points in the final eight minutes. The Bulldogs were undone by 15 turnovers, six in the closing quarter.

“We’ve got to be tougher with the basketball,” Tritt said.

Fountain led all scorers with 21 points. Petersen finished with 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have an extended layoff before facing Linn-Mar in a regional semifinal Feb. 18 in Marion. Linn-Mar beat Bettendorf 55-36 in the season opener.

“Tonight’s game was super important to get ready for next week,” Tritt said. “(Assumption) made us execute some things and we’re going to see that against Linn-Mar.

“I think they’re beatable, but we’ll have to play really, really well. They’ll probably have to have a little bit of an off night for us to get them.”

Quick turnaround aside, Timm said it was the perfect preparation for his team before getting into the postseason.

“This was a really good game to simulate what a postseason game will be like, especially on the road,” he said.

Just like the past couple of seasons, Assumption believes it is hitting its stride at the opportune time.

“Normally, we pick up our intensity and start connecting before the postseason,” Nigey said. “This year, we picked it up right after Christmas break. We’ve gotten a lot better since Christmas.

“We’re not going to see too many PVs or Norths in the 3A tournament. This gives us confidence we’re going to be able to compete with whoever we see going forward.”