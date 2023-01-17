Prep girls basketball: Burlington races past Davenport West

Davenport West hung right with Burlington in the first quarter of Tuesday’s non-conference girls basketball game, trailing by just three points after eight minutes of play.

But the Falcons turned the ball over 23 times in the next two quarters and were outscored 30-12 over that stretch. The visiting Grayhounds rolled to a 56-29 win over West on Dave Wessel Court.

“We turned it over way too many times. We’ve done that all year long,” said West head coach Brandon Krusey, whose team entered Tuesday’s game averaging just over 29 turnovers per contest. “It was really unforced errors, too. We were just giving the ball away.”

West’s Aubrey Gradin scored a layup and then got a steal and passed it ahead to teammate Elizabeth Paustian for another layup that tied the game 8-8 late in the first quarter. Burlington’s Mylee Stiefel hit one of her five 3-pointers on the night to give the Grayhounds an 11-8 lead after one quarter.

Freshman Daphne Brown, who scored 26 points to help the Grayhounds win the junior varsity contest 41-35, came in in the second quarter when Lilly Bartels got into foul trouble. Brown scored all nine of her points in the frame to help Burlington build a 29-14 halftime lead.

Bartels returned in the third quarter and scored eight of her 16 points in the quarter as the Grayhounds pulled away further.

"Once they got going inside and stopped missing those easy layups, everything came a little better for us,” Burlington head coach Deedee Warner said.

Stiefel scored a game-high 21 points for the Grayhounds (3-9), and she also had five steals and four assists.

Paustian scored 10 points to lead the Falcons (1-11). The hosts shot just 22 percent from the field in the loss.

“We forced quick shots,” Krusey said. “We’re not great jump shooters, and we were settling for shots within five seconds or so. We’ve got to clean things up and play better.”

The Grayhounds, who had lost at home to Davenport Central on Monday night, snapped a seven-game skid.

“It’s always nice to get a road win. I think the girls felt good about that,” Warner said. “We’re hoping we can carry that momentum forward.”

West returns to action Friday night at home against Clinton.

Photos: Davenport West girls basketball hosting Burlington