DEWITT — Western Dubuque's size belied its record.

Despite the Bobcats sporting just four wins coming into Saturday's Class 4A regional semifinal against ninth-ranked Central DeWitt, Western Dubuque made life difficult all night for the Sabers, clogging the lane and dominating on the boards while rolling to a 64-52 upset at Central DeWitt High School.

Western Dubuque (5-18) advances to face sixth-ranked Xavier Tuesday in Cedar Rapids.

The Bobcats feature three players in their starting lineup listed at 5-foot-9 or taller, including 6-2 sophomore Karrington Asp. The Sabers start just one player at 5-10, and that lack of size caused problems all night in as Central DeWitt struggled to get the ball inside and was outrebounded 43-27.

"They're super long, a lot of them are long and it's hard to drive when they're long and it's hard to kick, too," said Sabers senior captain Reagan Hofer, who scored 13 points.

The Sabers (14-8) weren't helped by a cold night shooting the ball. Central DeWitt was 0 for 7 to start the game, falling behind 7-1 before rallying to tie things 9-9 with 2:45 left in the first quarter. That was the closest the Sabers would be all night, however, trailing 17-11 after the first quarter.

Central DeWitt shot 6 of 28 from the field in the first half — trailing 39-18 — and entered the fourth quarter shooting just 9 of 42 from the field and trailing the Bobcats 46-28.

"If we're not making shots, you dig yourselves a little hole and then we've got to come back and work our way out of it," Central DeWitt coach Ron O'Brien said. "Unfortunately, we just couldn't get over that hump to get back in the game."

With the lane clogged for most of the night, the Sabers took plenty of shots from outside, but couldn't get them to fall, finishing just 8-of-33 from behind the arc. That number was helped by a 3 of 9 performance in the fourth quarter, when the Sabers cut the lead to 57-47 with 1:31 left in regulation.

But Western Dubuque capitalized at the free-throw line down the stretch — and all game, finishing 20 of 35 from the line.

"I'm just so proud of us, we never gave up, you could tell that we were fighting on every play, we were scrappy and that goes into next year," said sophomore Lauren Walker, who led the Sabers with 18 points and nine rebounds. "It shows we're going to be really tough next year."

For the game, Central DeWitt shot 18 of 65 (27.7%) and was 8 of 18 from the free-throw line, numbers that didn't help a scrappy defense that forced 20 turnovers.

"They're big, they're tall and they're strong," Walker said. "We've had to deal with that all year but they went on a lot of runs, they were making a lot of their shots and we were not making a lot of our shots to start off."

The Bobcats are feeling confident at the right time, and feel their schedule in the Mississippi Valley Conference has prepared them for the postseason, as five of their losses have come to teams ranked in Class 5A. Carson Koerperich led the way with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Kaitlyn Thole and Asp added 15 and 13 points, respectively, and the pair grabbed a combined 20 rebounds.

"The MVC is really tough, we've talked about that the whole season, and it's just a matter of keeping your belief," Western Dubuque coach Amy Ostwinkle said. "I know DeWitt's in the MAC, and it's just as tough, so any opportunity you can build off confidence and success, you go with it, and that really happened in (a 61-55 regional-opening win over Maquoketa). We've had a couple wins, but not a big win that we really needed.

"We got that in Maquoketa and you could tell that carried over to tonight."

Central DeWitt returns plenty next season, but says goodbye to four seniors who had a part in helping the Sabers make two straight trips to the state tournament.

"It's been awesome," said Hofer. "It's been an amazing experience and it's something I won't forget."