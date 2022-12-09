Prep girls basketball: Central DeWitt staves off North Scott, remains unbeaten

DEWITT – When most high school basketball programs lose a pair Division I prospects, there is the heavy possibility of taking a step back.

The girls basketball team at Central DeWitt High School may be an exception.

A coach who sent a Class 5A school to the state tournament mixed in with a cohesive group of talent that features two seniors in the starting lineup has the Sabers on the rise.

And still unbeaten.

DeWitt scored 15 of the game’s final 16 points to rally from down seven and secure a 51-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over Class 4A eighth ranked North Scott on Friday evening at Central DeWitt High School.

“Our team is so motivated,” sophomore guard Lauren Walker said. “A lot of grit, we stayed at it.”

It puts the Sabers at 4-0 overall and in the MAC, right with 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley. Those two will tangle on Jan. 6, three days before DeWitt meets 5A 11th-ranked Davenport North.

A lot of answers about DeWitt will be unveiled in those two matchups against the two teams picked to finish first and second in the conference.

“It is going to be a lot of work, they’re great teams,” Walker said.

Down 38-31, the Sabers began to attack the rim, putting Walker in the high post and letting her work. She canned three straight layups, including the go-ahead bucket with 4 minutes, 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Reagan Hofer buried a 3-pointer to bring them to within a possession prior to DeWitt grabbing the lead and not giving it up.

“We settled down a lot,” Walker said of the 22-point fourth quarter.

Even when North Scott was up for a good portion of the third quarter and early in the fourth, head coach Devvin Davis felt like her group was always one step behind.

Only a Makayla Farnum free throw was registered by the Lancers (2-3, 2-2 MAC) over the final four-plus minutes.

“It was not our night,” Davis said.

Freshman reserve guard Ava Putman, who attempted just one shot all night, was left wide open in the right corner and she swished a trifecta to put DeWitt up eight.

Davis was called for a technical foul following that bucket and the Sabers iced it with turnovers and defensive stops. They shot 15 of 26 in the first and fourth periods, compared to 3 for 25 in the middle frames.

“We were forcing a lot,” Walker said of the struggles in the second and third.

Walker recorded a game-high 18 points and Isabelle Pierce chipped in 12. Hofer added nine points and a team best five caroms.

North Scott came in averaging just 5.5 turnovers per game through the first four contests. It finished with 21 and had at least five in the first three frames.

The Lancers clipped at 25% from the field and 38% from the free-throw line.

“Unacceptable,” Davis stated. “We got very unorganized. We did not look like a team that could handle the pressure tonight.”

Cora O’Neill and Lexi Ward each paced North Scott with 11 points while Sydney Skarich grabbed 10 rebounds. Makayla Farnum added eight points and six boards.

Davis afterwards confirmed multi-year starter Hattie Hagedorn tore her anterior cruciate ligament and also her meniscus to end her season. Meanwhile, post Lauren Golinghorst could return this weekend for the Wendy’s Classic.

For a team that has thrown out different lineups and rotation combos, Davis is hopeful the Lancers can get into a groove.

“It is hard to gauge it game-to-game,” she said. “Just getting back into the flow and how we play, is where we need to head.”

DeWitt closes the 2022 portion of its schedule with Bettendorf, Davenport West, Maquoketa and Muscatine. The Sabers could be 8-0 heading into Christmas break.

A stark contrast to what many in the MAC pegged them after two Division I prospects and a 6-foot-4 post departed.

“We don’t have a huge team, we know that we have to enforce defense,” Walker said. “If we apply a lot of ball pressure, it will frazzle them.”