TIFFIN, Iowa — From the corner and from the wing.

Nearly every one of North Scott's girls basketball teams shots that were attempted from behind the arc were wide open.

"When you don't shoot it well in late-February, it makes for a long night," Lancers coach Devvin Davis said.

Long night indeed.

Class 4A seventh-ranked Clear Creek Amana shot 20 of 35 from the field and nearly 50% from 3-point territory in its 61-46 regional final triumph over the 10th-ranked Lancers on Tuesday night at Clear Creek Amana High School.

"A lot of those girls have been put in high-pressure situations and they were relaxed," Clippers coach PJ Sweeney said. "We made shots and couldn't be happier for them."

It sends CCA (18-4) to its second trip to the state tournament in school history and the first since 2020.

For North Scott's seven-member senior group, it was the final time they took the court in a red and gray jersey.

"I've been playing for the Lancers since I was six years old," senior Lauren Golinghorst said. "We've had so much success in past years. It has been an awesome experience."

The only time the Lancers (13-10) led was on the opening bucket from Bailey Boddicker. From there, it was all Clippers.

They scored the next nine points and led by seven after the opening quarter. They used a 10-2 run to close the second and up the advantage to 12.

By the time the third stanza was nearly over, CCA ballooned the lead to 20.

"The whole time, you just hope and pray a ball goes your way," Davis said.

North Scott could never get into a rhythm.

The Clippers came out in a 2-3 zone, something Sweeney mentioned afterward they hadn't done all year, and disrupted the 1-2 post combo of Golinghorst and Makayla Farnum.

Those two combined to shoot 1 for 8 in the first quarter.

"They got their hands on everything," Golinghorst said. "That threw us off a little bit."

The closest the Lancers got was four points in the first half on an 8-3 spurt when Golinghorst had six straight points. CCA answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to put the lead at double figures.

Clippers freshman Averie Lower nailed four 3-pointers in the third, including one that beat the shot clock to put them up 44-24.

"We always made a shot," Sweeney said.

There were moments in the fourth when North Scott seemed to grab slight momentum.

Boddicker opened the frame with a steal, lay-in and free throw for a 3-point play to cut the margin to 14. The senior guard canned a trifecta to make it 52-38, then the Lancers forced a five-second violation on the inbounds.

Boddicker's look from the corner was short and CCA closed the frame by going 11 of 17 from the charity stripe.

"They're never going to be a group that just lays down," Davis said. "Tonight came down to shooting. Time kept dwindling."

Golinghorst and Boddicker each finished with a team-high 11 points for North Scott while Sydney Skarich notched six points and a team-best seven rebounds.

Ava Locklear had 10 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter while Kaylee Stratton notched 15 points and Lower added 14. Those three plus Bliss Beck all recorded at least five rebounds.

"We're a very balanced team," Sweeney said.

North Scott finished tied for third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference despite missing all-conference guard Hattie Hagedorn for the season. Add in Farnum and Golinghorst missing time with injuries and it still recorded an above .500 record.

Skarich and Farnum are the lone starters expected back next winter.

"If they step into new roles, they can get to where (they want to be)," Golinghorst said.

Clear Creek Amana 61, North Scott 46

NORTH SCOTT (13-10) — Bailey Boddicker 4-9 2-3 11, Cora O'Neill 2-10 0-0 5, Lexi Ward 2-3 0-0 4, Sydney Skarich 3-4 0-0 6, McKenzie Moeller 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Knisley 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Golinghorst 4-13 2-4 11, Makayla Farnum 3-12 1-2 9, Allison Moeller 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Rouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 5-9 46.

CLEAR CREEK AMANA (18-4) — Kaylee Stratton 4-9 6-8 15, Averie Lower 5-9 0-0 14, Sam Schrage 2-3 0-0 4, Olivia Miller 2-4 2-2 7, Kennedy Stratton 1-1 0-0 2, Bliss Beck 1-2 0-0 2, Ava Locklear 5-7 7-11 17, Lucia Becares Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-35 15-21 61.

North Scott;6;10;11;19;--;46

Clear Creek Amana;13;15;16;17;--;61

3-point goals — NS 5-26 (Farnum 2-7, O'Neill 1-9, Boddicker 1-5, Golinghorst 1-3, Ward 0-1, Knisley 0-1); CCA 6-14 (Lower 4-8, Miller 1-3, Ka. Stratton 1-2, Locklear 0-1). Rebounds — NS 26, CCA 25. Turnovers — NS 16, CCA 15. Total fouls — NS 15, CCA 9. Fouled out — NS, Boddicker.