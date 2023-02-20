After taking home championships in their respective conferences, three area girls’ basketball squads kept the good times rolling in last week’s IHSA regional round.

Fresh from its fourth straight Western Big 6 Conference title, Geneseo repeated as a Class 3A regional champion. Back-to-back Three Rivers West Division winner Sherrard did likewise in 2A, and back-to-back Lincoln Trail Conference champion Annawan won its first regional since 2018.

Now, all three teams look to garner more success and hardware in this week’s sectional round.

Leafs primed for rematch with Washington: For the second straight year, Geneseo (27-6) finds itself facing Mid-Illini Conference champion Washington (23-4) in the sectional semifinal round.

The Lady Leafs head to Peoria for the 3A Richwoods Sectional seeking redemption after being upended 61-51 by the Lady Panthers in last year’s sectional opener.

“Our sectional’s got three of the four teams from last year (Geneseo and Washington plus Galesburg), so it’s a very familiar grouping,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We’re very familiar with Washington. This will be a flip-flop from last year, when we were considered the favorites and they picked us off.

“This year, I’d say we’re the underdogs and Washington’s more of the favorite. We’ve adopted that role, and we’re going to go down and see what we can do.”

Hardison feels that after a fourth straight Big 6 title and the attention garnered by being a No. 1 regional seed, exchanging roles could be the ticket for his club.

“It’s nice to go into a game and go after someone else, and not have the ‘X’ on our backs,” he said. “We’ve adopted (Georgia football coach) Kirby Smart’s ‘Let’s be the hunter, not the hunted’ philosophy from the (2023) national championship game. It’s time to go and do a little hunting.”

Tigers build on last year’s run: Last year’s postseason run by Sherrard came to an untimely end in its sectional opener, falling 49-47 to Normal University.

“That was a tough loss last year, but the kids that played and returned this year got a lot of experience from that game,” Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. “We want to come out and be ready to play Tuesday night, and we hope to have a better outcome.”

Awaiting the Tigers (22-6) in Tuesday’s Rockridge Sectional semifinals is Heart of Illinois Conference champion Eureka (23-8). The Hornets are led by senior guard Ellie Cahill, who scored her 2,000th career point in her club’s 61-55 overtime win over Canton in the Eureka Regional finals.

“We definitely have to stop her, but besides her, they’ve got some post players who can definitely play physical,” Swanson said of Cahill, an Illinois Wesleyan University commit. “At this point, everyone is a good team.”

In order to neutralize Cahill’s scoring prowess, Swanson believes that his squad needs to ratchet up its defensive efforts and value each and every possession.

“We’ve got to take care of the basketball, and not give them any easy looks,” he said. “We’ll have to play one of our best games on Tuesday.”

Bravettes want more after ending regional drought: Last Friday’s 51-39 win over Brimfield in the Wethersfield Regional title game sent Annawan (25-7) to the sectional round for the first time since its dynasty decade of the 2010s.

It also snapped a run of three straight setbacks in the regional-final round, two of which came at the hands of the reigning 1A state champion Lady Indians.

“It’s been awhile,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. “Amboy broke our streak (of nine straight regional titles), then we lost in double overtime to Brimfield when they were state-ranked and we had them on the ropes, then they got us again last year.

“But for us to be in that game last year and to get that experience, I thought we were the more experienced of the two last Friday, even though Brimfield was coming off a state title.”

Preparing to face Havana (30-4) in Tuesday’s Abingdon-Avon Sectional semifinals, Burkiewicz sees an opponent very similar to Brimfield.

“They have a very similar-looking team, and (sophomore Josie Hughes) is a good point guard for them,” he said. “We’re going to rely on our defense, get the pace going the way we want to, and get them going up and down.”