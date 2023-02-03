At the outset of both halves Friday night, it looked as if the Pleasant Valley High School girls' basketball squad would cruise to a substantial victory.

As it turned out, Class 5A's top-ranked Spartans emerged victorious and maintained their perfect record, but Davenport Assumption pushed the hosts to the limit as Pleasant Valley held on for a 54-51 win.

Although her club remains perfect at 19-0 and moves to 16-0 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, PV coach Jennifer Goetz felt Friday's performance was an uneven one.

"There's nothing I'm going to say tonight against Assumption," Goetz said. "They played hard, they're a good team, and they're going to be a tough (postseason) out in Class 3A. I thought we had moments of good basketball and moments that were not so good.

"It was very high and low. We didn't handle difficult situations well. That's part of the game of basketball, and you've got to handle it."

The Spartans led for the majority of the evening, but the Knights (11-8, 10-6 MAC) came close to knocking off the conference leader with an impressive fourth-quarter surge.

With senior forward Ava Schubert stepping up to score 15 of her 24 points in the second half, Assumption closed a 45-34 deficit going into the fourth to 52-51 on 3-pointers by Schubert and Lexi Hayes, the last coming with 35.9 seconds left.

The Knights had a shot to tie the game and send it to overtime, but Hayes' desperation 3-point heave was off the mark as time expired.

"I think we still made a pretty big statement," Assumption coach Jake Timm said. "They're the best team in the state and the best team for a reason. We had some hecticness; we had multiple opportunities to throw in the towel, but we still fought back.

"Not many teams can say they took the No. 1 team in the state down to the wire and had a shot to win. I'm really proud."

Pleasant Valley came out rolling, scoring the game's first nine points, but then hit a scoring drought. That enabled Assumption to battle back as buckets by Schubert and Hayes in the final half-minute put the Knights up 13-12 after one.

However, PV sophomore guard Reagan Pagniano scored five quick points to open the second period and put the hosts back up. A Schubert three-point play midway through the quarter tied it at 21, but a closing 8-1 spurt put the Spartans up 29-22 at halftime.

Pagniano (19 points) then hit back-to-back treys to open the third quarter, fueling what grew to be a 17-1 run that put PV up 40-22.

"I felt like I needed to come out and lift the team up. I feel like we all stepped up," said Pagniano, whose efforts were augmented by Jessie Clemons' 11 points and five steals, Quinn Vice's nine points and five rebounds and Halle Vice's eight points and six boards.

"I definitely thought this was a good learning game for us. We needed a game like this heading into the postseason. We need to grow, and learn from this."