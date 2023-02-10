DEWITT — With the Pleasant Valley girls basketball team, you never know when a run might hit.

Locked in a back-and-forth battle early with Class 4A No. 10 Central DeWitt, the Class 5A No. 1 Spartans took control with an 11-0 run in 100 seconds, a run that turned a one-point deficit into a double-digit lead, and PV rolled to a 75-44 win to close out the regular season undefeated.

"I think that when we're firing on all cylinders, we're hard to guard and you can't just guard one person because everyone can score the ball," senior Halle Vice said. "Those runs come easy and fast for us when we're firing on cylinders."

With PV (21-0, 18-0 MAC) trailing 23-22 at the 4:30 mark of the second quarter, Vice started the run with back-to-back 3s. Jessie Clemons followed that up with a steal and layup, then Addy Maurer hit a 3 of her own to put PV up 33-23 with 2:51 remaining in the half.

Up until that point, the game had featured six lead changes and three ties as both teams traded blows, with the Sabers holding a 15-14 lead after the first quarter.

"Central DeWitt came out with a lot of energy and a lot of fire so we had to match that," Vice said. "I think it just took a little bit of momentum from us to get on that roll and we just went from there."

PV's defense was key to the change in game flow. In the first quarter, the Sabers committed just three turnovers, but then had 19 giveaways the rest of the game, helping PV build its lead to as high as 33 points midway through the fourth quarter.

"Defensively I thought we were doing too much chasing to start the game. That's not us, we can't react, we have to dictate and I thought, once that happens, our offense comes," PV coach Jen Goetz said. "The key of that (run) is, everyone wants to talk about the 11, or the 8, or whatever it is, I want to talk about the 0. You can go on runs defensively where you don't let them score, which is very powerful."

Vice finished with 31 points, 23 coming in the first half on 11 of 17 shooting. The Marquette commit did a lot of her damage down low, but was also 2-of-3 from behind the arc and was perfect on the night from the free-throw line.

"Halle Vice put on a show tonight. I hope people don't underestimate how talented she is," Goetz said. "I thought her leadership and composure tonight showed through, and kudos to her for that."

Reagan Pagniano added 12 points for the Spartans, who had eight players score on the night. Lauren Walker led the Sabers (14-7, 11-7) with 10 points while Isabelle Pierce and Reagan Hofer each added nine.

"I think that first half, if we play like that any other game, we have that game," Central DeWitt assistant coach Kayla Martens said. "We were talking on defense, communicating and playing very hard on defense. ... Their zone is hard to play against so we just worked the gaps and worked on getting the ball rotated."

It's the second time under Goetz PV has enjoyed an undefeated regular season, with the Spartans surpassing the 20-0 mark set by the 2018-19 team.

"She's truly special," Clemons said of Goetz. "She knows exactly when we need some tough love, when we need to perk up, and she knows when we need to comforted. She can just see it and she knows not only that we need to rebound more, she says certain things about how we can rebound more. She's amazing at recognizing stuff and it truly clicks with a lot of us."

Now, Goetz has the Spartans as the top-ranked team heading into the postseason, with a return trip to Wells Fargo Arena a clear-cut goal.

"Just to go 21-0 is special enough, but to do it for PV, to have your year on the records forever ... it's a great feeling," Clemons said. "We did it and it's a relief, it's like, regular season's over, let's go power through the postseason and hopefully make it to state and get us a state title."