ELDRIDGE — The North Scott High School girls basketball team used a strong defensive and rebounding effort to move one step from the Class 4A state tournament.

Behind 25 points from Lauren Golinghorst and 13 points and 11 rebounds from Makayla Farnum, the Lady Lancers took down Keokuk 63-34 in a region semifinal on Saturday night at The Pit.

North Scott (13-9) will travel to face Clear-Creek Amana on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the region title and a potential trip to Des Moines.

Coming into the contest, Lancers coach Devvin Davis said her team needed to prevent the Lady Chiefs (16-6) from getting into the lane with strong drives, leading to close shots or kick outs to shooters on the perimeter.

The final statistics showed the game plan worked. Keokuk went 1 for 10 from 3-point range and had only 14 points in the paint.

Lancer guards Bailey Boddicker, Lexi Ward and Sydney Skarich along with forward Golinghorst moved their feet and used defensive position to stifle the Chiefs. Keokuk only had five offensive rebounds the entire game.

“Our defense, everyone was really good tonight,” Golinghorst said. “We knew (Keokuk) was a very good driving and kick-out team so we said not to help much because we had to keep people on the shooters. Everyone did a great job taking care of their girl on defense.”

Skarich finished with eight points and 11 rebounds – seven of them on the defensive end where she used her athletic skill to outmaneuver, instead of outmuscle, her opponents.

“Syd had been that type of girl for us, she is so quick and athletic, she just goes and gets the ball every time. She has a knack for the ball,” Davis said. “But it was everyone. (Keokuk) had three girls coming into this game averaging more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds. Our goal was to control the glass and we did that.”

North Scott won the rebounding battle 34-22. On the offensive end, it was Farnum who helped the Lancers also get second chances. The junior had eight offensive rebounds which helped lead to 16 second-chance points for the game.

As it turned out, free-throw shooting played a big part, too. The Lancers made 12 of 16 charity tosses in the first half and forced the visitors into 13 first-half fouls, gaining the two-shot double bonus one minute into the second quarter. Because of a strong effort on the glass and drives to the basket that led to fouls, the Lancers pushed a 14-9 lead after the first quarter into a 31-17 edge by halftime.

Golinghorst started the third quarter with a corner 3-pointer and finished with 10 points in the frame to help the winners gain full control of the contest. North Scott led 46-28 after three quarters and finished the game 18 of 22 from the foul line.

“We were very aggressive going to the hoop but it was a little surprising to get that many fouls on them in the first half,” Golinghorst said. “We really work hard on free throws in practice and they are going to be key in every game.”

The Lancers will get a chance for some payback against Clear Creek Amana, which ended their season in the playoffs last year.

“We are excited to have another shot at Clear Creek, they kind of crushed our dreams last year and they return everybody and we return everybody,” Davis said. “We will see how it goes but definitely excited to have another shot.”

Kendra Boatman had eight points and six rebounds for Keokuk and Makayla Altgilbers added six points for the visitors. Kayde Martin had seven points and four rebounds.