Prep girls basketball: Defensive effort guides Assumption past Bettendorf after slow start

Trailing Bettendorf early, the Assumption High School girls basketball team stuck to its defensive effort until the offense got going on Friday night.

The Knights’ defensive pressure helped build a double digit lead and limit the Bulldogs' strengths, but it took composure and late plays for Assumption to hold off Bettendorf in a 51-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference win.

Maddy Nigey scored a game-high 19 points for the Knights (5-6, 5-4 MAC), which trailed 10-3 after one quarter.

Assumption’s defense helped flip the switch in the second quarter.

The Knights outscored the Bulldogs 17-4 in the second quarter to forge a 20-12 halftime lead.

“Our defensive effort got us there,” Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. “They scored 48 points and I think we made them work for every single one they had.”

That started with containing Bettendorf’s 6-foot forward Lillie Petersen, who entered the game averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds per game. She finished with 17 and 15, but scored only four points through three quarters.

Ava Schubert (12 points) was Petersen’s primary defender and did the dirty work inside.

“I challenged Ava Schubert and said, 'You know what, you’ve got to be competitive tonight and you’ve just to be unbelievably hard,'” Timm said. “That’s the best defensively and rebounding-wise I’ve seen her play.

“You don’t stop Lillie Petersen, you don’t do that. You at least try to make it tough on her and I think Ava made it tough on her tonight.”

Assumption extended its lead to 33-24 after three quarters before the Bulldogs (6-5, 5-4 MAC) began their final push.

Lucy Aanestad, Faith Furness and Petersen had their hands in hitting 3-pointers to bring Bettendorf within striking distance as it outscored Assumption 24-18 in the frame.

Yet Nigey scored seven points in the fourth quarter for Assumption. Jessie Wardlow had all nine of her points from the foul line for the Knights.

“She plays so well when we just lets the game come to her,” Timm said of Nigey. “The less she forces it and the more she just reacts and lets things happen, she’s a great basketball player.”

Timm said it’s always a grind against the Bulldogs.

“We said at the beginning of the game it is going to be a four quarter effort,” he said. “That team just will not quit, and that’s due to how they’re coached and what those kids are like. They made some tough shots, and to our credit, we made some great plays too and took care of the basketball.”

Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said foul trouble and rebounding struggles led to the second quarter setback that turned the game. Furness finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs.

“I liked our effort all the way to the end, we kept clawing and getting after it,” he said. “Just taking care of the basketball more in the fourth quarter and making free throws down the stretch might have been a different outcome. But that’s credit to Assumption, they played hard.

“They play really good man to man defense and got us out of a couple things we wanted to do,” he said. “We’ll move forward and go from there.”