Prep girls basketball: Defensive pressure, 31 forced turnovers ignites North past Bettendorf

Paul Rucker is a man-to-man defense guy. It is what he prefers, is most comfortable with and will run most of the time.

Yet even he will throw in a wrinkle.

The coach of Davenport North High School's girls basketball team has used a 2-3 zone defense that to the naked eye at times, looks like a 1-3-1.

"It is weird," Rucker admitted. "Some nights, you're in it a long time; some nights, you're not."

The Class 5A seventh-ranked Wildcats wrecked havoc out of their zone and traditional man defense to the tune of 31 forced turnovers in their 59-40 Mississippi Athletic Conference triumph over Bettendorf on Tuesday night.

It gives North (12-1, 9-1 MAC) its ninth straight win with a pair of road contests up next at North Scott on Friday night and a highly-anticipated rematch with second-ranked Pleasant Valley next Friday.

"I've had other teams that haven't wanted to do that zone, but this year, we dabbled in it and took off," Rucker said. "It takes full commitment by your whole group. When you can do both, it is nice to have in your bag of tricks."

This version of the Wildcats, similarly to the last time they went to the state tournament, has length.

Divine Bourrage came up with several steals in passing lanes. Journey Houston registered a handful of takeaways in the opening half.

Mariah Thompson provided a defensive lift and Kyra Taylor kept things in check down low, denying Bulldogs post Lillie Petersen easy looks.

"They're long, they're athletic and they make you (have to) take care of the basketball," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "They've zoned the last couple of games, that's what we prepped for."

It was a 12-12 game through one quarter. It quickly turned into a route.

North outscored Bettendorf 17-2 in the second period to lead by 15 at the half. Houston scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the frame and got downhill in transition.

The sophomore also grabbed seven rebounds, a team-high.

"She goes hard and when she wants to get downhill, it is hard to stay in front of her," Rucker stated.

Bourrage registered 17 points for the Wildcats while Alyvia McCorkle chipped in 10. Those two plus Houston and Thompson all scored during their 14-3 run in the third to put the game out of reach.

North's lead ballooned to as much as 30 in the fourth frame.

"I do think our team is super talented all-around," Rucker said.

Bettendorf (7-6, 5-5) scored 16 of the games final 21 points, including a 12-0 run. Petersen and Furness each scored nine points to pace its offense with the former snaring a game-high 13 rebounds.

Still, the Bulldogs couldn't overcome the high amount of turnovers. They coughed up 20 all game in the first meeting versus North back in late November.

They recorded 21 in the first half.

"Some of them were unforced errors," Tritt said. "Credit to (North)."

It was a sloppy start to the contest.

At the first timeout with under six minutes left to go, both sides were a combined 1-for-6 from the field and nine total turnovers. Bettendorf got into a flow and led at one point 9-5.

North countered with a 7-0 run and it never trailed the rest of the way.

"You got to move the ball first and at the beginning of the game, we settled for one pass and crank up a 3," Rucker said.

Davenport North 59, Bettendorf 40

BETTENDORF (7-6, 5-5) - Lucy Aanestad 3-3 0-0 7, Brooke Magistrelli 1-4 2-2 5, Faith Furness 3-9 0-0 9, Kayla Fountain 1-3 4-4 6, Lillie Petersen 4-7 1-1 9, Alivia Carr 1-3 2-3 4, Peyton Markham 0-0 0-0 0, Alma Gonzalez-Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Tatianna Day 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-31 9-10 40.

NORTH (12-1, 9-1) - Divine Bourrage 7-16 2-4 17, Mariah Thompson 2-5 0-2 5, Journey Houston 9-13 0-1 18, Gabby Leibold 0-0 0-0 0, Maya Arnold 0-0 0-0 0, Kyra Taylor 0-6 0-0 0, Alyvia McCorkle 4-8 0-0 10, Raelyn Lacourse 0-0 0-0 0, Naveyah Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Damia Clark 3-6 0-0 9, Ciara McMath 0-0 0-0 0, Aliza Ramos 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-59 2-7 59.

Bettendorf;12;2;10;16;--;40

North;12;17;20;10;--59

3-point goals - Bett 5-13 (Furness 3-8, Aanestad 1-1, Magistrelli 1-1, Fountain 0-2, Gonzalez-Hayes 0-1); North 7-19 (Clark 3-5, McCorkle 2-2, Bourrage 1-6, Thompson 1-3, Davis 0-2, Houston 0-1). Rebounds - Bett 25 (Petersen 13); North 23 (Houston 7). Turnovers - Bett 31, North 12. Fouls - Bett 8, North 13. Fouled out - none.

Sophomores: Davenport North 38, Bettendorf 33