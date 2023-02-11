In its postseason opener, Davenport Assumption relied on its defense to carry it to a victory.

The Knights stymied Washington for most of its Class 3A regional opener, holding the Demons to just 31 total shot attempts and forcing 23 turnovers en route to a 61-34 win Saturday at Assumption High School.

The Knights travel to face 11th-ranked Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"No matter who our competition is, we have to play good defense and our defense is a really big part of our game. Once our defense is going, our offense comes right with it," senior Annika Kotula said. "Whenever we start hot with our defense, it all just flows."

Assumption took control right from the jump, a 17-0 run helping the Knights build a 22-5 lead after the first quarter.

That lead grew to 38-17 at halftime, thanks in large part to the play of Kotula.

The senior didn't miss a shot in the first half, scoring 12 of her game-high 16 points in the opening 16 minutes, taking advantage of the stifling defense that led to transition points for the Knights.

"We have confidence with each other and we're a really good team," Kotula said. "No one is ever bickering or arguing, we just have confidence in each other and we just have to play our game every game."

The icing on the cake was Assumption's depth.

With leading scorers Ava Schubert and Maddy Nigey relatively quiet, Assumption had contributors from up and down the lineup, including from Ella Curoe. The freshman finished with 12 points and a team-high six rebounds in her postseason debut, much of her work coming in the early quarters to help Assumption build its lead.

"We've just got to be solid and work hard as a team," Curoe said. "We just click very well together, we practice well and get along well on and off the court."

That depth should help the Knights as they try to advance through the postseason and return to Wells Fargo Arena, as six players tallied at least six points for Assumption.

"That's one thing, even more so than the last couple of years, we have six or seven girls that can do that," Assumption coach Jacob Timm said. "I think it is a benefit for us. We've got to find a way to get whoever those five girls who are out on the floor are to mesh together — but it is a nice problem to have."

After getting off to a slow start to the season, Assumption has now won 11 of 13 and has not lost to a team in its classification since a season-opening setback to Benton. Like it has proven so often in the past, Assumption might be saving its best basketball for when it matters most.

"We've got a really tough game Wednesday and I think Mount Vernon is very good. They're athletic, they're long and they do some really nice things," Timm said. "I'm really happy with the way we're peaking and I think we're playing really well together. Once you step on the floor, your ranking and how you've played the last couple of months does not matter. ... We have to continue, every single night, to come out and play our best."