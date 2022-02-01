PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fountain leads North Scott to MAC victory over Blue Devils

ELDRIDGE — A big hug from her coach and a sweet treat in the form of a sweet apple Blow Pop were the rewards for a career-best night for North Scott High School junior Kayla Fountain.

When the Lady Lancers needed points, rebounds or even a boost of energy, Fountain was there. And just like the warm hug that greeted her from North Scott coach Devvin Davis, it was well-received.

Fountain put up a career-high 23 points, including 11 in the decisive fourth quarter, to help the Lady Lancers outlast Davenport Central 52-46 in a Mississippi Valley Athletic Conference contest at The Pit Tuesday evening.

“I am so proud of you,” Davis said to Fountain who also completed her first career double-double by adding 10 rebounds.

“Everyone of us on this team can score and we are smart enough as a team to get the ball to that person,” Fountain said.

North Scott (12-6, 11-4 MAC) needed every bit of what Fountain had because Central wouldn’t relent. The Blue Devils carried a 9-2 run to close the first half taking a 22-16 advantage into the break. It could have been more had it not been for just a 4 of 12 performance from the free-throw line in the first half.

“I wish you wouldn’t have told me that,” Central coach Amara Burrage said. “We have had stretches this year in so many close games where it is turnovers or something else that just gets us.”

The Lady Lancers responded after a very short halftime speech from Davis with an explosive 9-3 run to start the second half. Junior leading scorer Lauren Golinghorst, who was scoreless in the first half, scored a pair of buckets to ignite the run.

“I didn’t have to say much,” Davis said of the short halftime talk. “They know what the expectation is and they came out and responded.”

While the offensive response was what North Scott needed, it was the defense that sparked the comeback. Central (10-8, 8-7 MAC) had just four turnovers in the first half, but had four more on their first five possessions to start the second half.

“Defense wins games” Fountain said. “That’s what we say around here and that was where it starts for us.”

Central pulled to within 42-40 on a pair of made free throws from Adriauna Mayfield, but could get no closer in the final minutes. The lady Lancers hit their free throws down the stretch to pull away.

“This group of seniors has really worked hard to get to this point.” Burrage said. “The results are coming and they played so hard tonight. I am very proud of this group.”

Mayfield led the Blue Devils with 14 points. Aniah Smith chipped in 13 and Bria Clark added 10. A big boost came from Addisen Ford who contributed 8 points and 7 boards — all in the first half — as Central built the 6-point halftime advantage.

Central closed the first quarter outscoring the Lady Lancers 13-9 and held the lead through the remainder of the first half.

