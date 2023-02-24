Geneseo High School had two first-team selections on this year's All-Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball team.

Seniors Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth were among the six players selected to the top team voted on by the league's coaches.

Beach was fourth in conference games in scoring at 17.7 points per game and Wirth ranked sixth at 13.8 as Geneseo captured the Big 6 with an 11-3 mark.

Rock Island's Kayla Rice and Alleman's Clair Hulke also earned spots on the first team.

Rice, a senior, averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in conference play.

Hulke, who led the Pioneers to a fourth-place conference tie at 8-6, ranked second in the Big 6 in scoring at 21.9 points per contest. The junior also averaged six rebounds and was the conference's top free throw shooter at 76%.

Galesburg junior Kiarra Kilgore was selected as the conference's most valuable player. Kilgore averaged a league-best 22.2 points a game and was second in rebounding at almost 9 a game. Quincy junior forward Taylor Fohey rounded out the first team.

The five-player second team consisted of United Township's Lorena Awou and Tia Lewis, Moline's Samantha Veto, Alleman's Audrey Erickson and Quincy's Lila Dade.

Awou was the top rebounder in the Big 6 at 12.2 boards per game. She also was the Panthers' top scorer at almost 12 points a contest. Lewis averaged 5.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game.

Veto was the Maroons' leading scorer and rebounder at 10.1 points and 6.6 caroms per game. Erickson was the Pioneers' second-leading scorer at almost 12 points a contest.

Rock Island's KaZaria Bell, Moline's Paige Melton, United Township's Kaylie Pena and Geneseo's Mia Kelly were named honorable mention.