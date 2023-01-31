PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Geneseo scores key wins on Tuesday

GENESEO — On the court, the Geneseo High School girls' basketball team scored a key victory to put them in sole possession of the Western Big 6 Conference lead.

In the aftermath of the Lady Leafs' 77-49 home court victory over United Township, an even greater victory of sorts was achieved when it was announced that a total of $5,000 — all of which stays in the Geneseo community — was raised in the ongoing battle against cancer.

As for Tuesday's festivities, that announcement was the greatest highlight of Geneseo's annual "Pink Out" effort.

"It was a really special night," said Geneseo senior guard Danielle Beach. "We always love playing this game every year. This gives us motivation to play for those we were honoring."

First-year United Township coach Chase Pavelonis was equally proud to be part of his first Geneseo "Pink Out" event, especially considering the sum of money that was raised.

"Both programs did a great job of coming together to raise $5,000," said Pavelonis. "Geneseo did a great job, and I was happy to be a part of it."

In terms of Tuesday night's game, the Leafs (22-6, 9-3 Big 6) started strong and finished just as strong to fend off a third-quarter challenge by the Lady Panthers (13-14, 5-7 WB6) and move a half-game ahead of Galesburg (22-6, 8-3) for the conference lead.

"We're here to win the Western Big 6, and it's important that we play the best we can," said Geneseo senior forward Annie Wirth. "We've got two conference games left (at Alleman on Thursday and at Moline a week from Thursday), and we want to win them both."

Up 18-5 after a first quarter in which Wirth scored eight of her team's points, the Leafs weathered Wirth going to the bench with her second foul early in the second frame as Beach took the scoring reins.

Beach had a nine-point second quarter to fuel a 17-0 run that put the hosts up 35-7. She finished with 27 points, five steals and four rebounds.

"No matter who's on the floor, we all trust each other," she said. "It was a team effort tonight. Everyone contributed."

But in a sign of things to come, UT started getting some shots to fall late in the second quarter. The Panthers trailed 42-22 at halftime, but had momentum for a third-quarter surge.

Junior guard Kaylie Pena (13 points) hit three straight 3-pointers in the third, the last of which made it a 50-39 game with 59.7 seconds left in the quarter.

"We kept our composure and executed our offense," said Pavelonis. "When we're patient and we meet the pass, it works very well for us. When we get in a hurry and we're not meeting our passes or telegraphing them, it leads to turnovers."

Despite the efforts of Pena, Lorena Awou (14 points, six rebounds) and KaMaria Perkins (seven points, six rebounds), the Panthers were hampered by 30 turnovers.

"Geneseo did a good job of coming out ready and prepared for us," said Pavelonis, "but we've got to be able to limit our turnovers. We had too many tonight."

The Leafs regained their earlier momentum when Wirth (19 points, nine rebounds, five steals) stole the ball and scored in the closing seconds of the third to put the hosts up 53-39.

"It helps to play really great defense," she said. "It's very important."

In addition to the efforts of Beach and Wirth, junior guard Mia Kelly chipped in with 13 points for Geneseo, eight of which came in the second quarter.

"They (UT) came out of halftime with some nice adjustments," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "We just had to settle down and play our game. Once we got back into that, we settled in and played good."