Prep girls basketball: Geneseo staves off Moline

GENESEO — Up 13 points after three quarters, it looked like a safe bet that Geneseo High School would maintain at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball lead.

However, Moline had other plans as it looked to inch its way back into what has been a tight conference race.

The Maroons turned up the heat defensively and pieced together a 14-2 run to close within one with 1:36 left in the final period. However, a bucket by senior guard Danielle Beach with just over a minute left helped the Lady Leafs escape with a 49-46 victory.

With senior forward Annie Wirth out of town and unavailable for Thursday's contest, Beach filled the void with a double-double of 25 points (7-of-11 shooting, 8-of-11 free throws) and 10 rebounds to go with five steals.

"We definitely knew we could do it. We just had to work together," Beach said. "With Annie not here, I thought I was going to shoot a lot more, but everyone showed up and played well. That was huge. Everyone trusts everyone out on the floor."

After Beach scored 16 of her team's first-half points as the Leafs and the Maroons played to a 23-23 halftime draw, several of her teammates stepped up in a decisive third quarter in which the hosts outscored Moline 21-8 to go up 44-31.

Addie Mills drilled a 3-pointer, and Katlyn Seaman and Mia Kelly each notched three-point plays. Kelly had five of her eight points in the third period.

"That was big," Beach said. "I believe in every single one of them."

By holding on down the stretch, Geneseo (14-3) resumed Big 6 play by improving to 5-2 to stay tied for the league lead with Galesburg (17-4, 5-2), a 65-40 winner over Sterling.

The other two co-leaders entering Thursday night, Alleman and Quincy, came up on the short end against United Township and Rock Island, respectively. That forges a four-way tie for third place with those four clubs.

"We actually had two stretches," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "One was in the second quarter (a 7-0 spurt that put the Leafs up 21-11), and in the third, that was more of a team effort. But credit to Moline, they came back both times."

Looking for a win to stay very much in the Big 6 race, Moline (4-15, 2-5) got three quick buckets from senior Sam Veto (13 points, eight rebounds) to close the gap to 44-39 midway through the fourth quarter.

Then, buckets by Tahlea Tirrell and Malaysia Jones-Collier had the Maroons down 46-45 with 1:36 remaining.

"When we have to guard and we're locked into it, big things can happen," Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. "We've got athletic girls who can cause turnovers, and we played with a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter, and it brought us back.

"We were right there, and we were knocking on the door."

After Beach made it a 48-45 game with just over a minute left, the Maroons forced a turnover. The Geneseo bench was hit with a technical foul with 35.1 seconds left. Veto hit one of two free throws to make it a two-point game.

Following a Maroon turnover, Beach was fouled and split her free throws with 6.3 seconds left. Moline had one final shot to go to overtime, but Layla Jackson's 3-point try in the final seconds just missed the mark.

"Moline is a very physical team," Hardison said. "They took us out of our rhythm in the fourth. We stopped attacking the rim, and we were throwing up shots we don't normally take."

Despite Thursday's loss, Ritchie is pleased with the direction his club is heading in.

"I'm confident in the girls," he said. "We're turning the corner."