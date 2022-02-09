PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gritty Knights rally past Blue Devils

It wasn’t pretty.

But it was gritty.

Davenport Assumption High School shot just 31% from the field in Wednesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest against visiting Davenport Central, but pounded the glass for rebounds that helped the Knights pull out a 50-40 victory.

“The effort was there,” said Assumption assistant coach Samantha Johannsen, who stepped in with head coach Jake Timm out with an illness. “That’s what I told the girls from the beginning, “I don’t care what the score is at the end of the game, but give me effort for 32 minutes.’ I really feel like they did that.”

Assumption (12-9, 10-8 MAC) out-rebounded the visitors 45-25.

“We knew in order to be able to keep up with them, we were going to have to get the rebounds and put it back up,” Assumption guard Annika Kotula said. “We really executed that tonight.”

Central (11-10, 9-9 MAC) led 32-29 going into the fourth quarter, but the Knights grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the final period, scoring seven second-chance points as they pulled away.

"We just crashed the boards and tried to pick up what we could, knowing that the game was close,” Assumption forward Maddy Nigey said.

Kotula hit a 3-pointer on a kick out from teammate A.J. Schubert to start the fourth quarter and tie the game, and then Nigey hit a 3-pointer on Assumption’s next possession to give the Knights the lead for good.

“Jessie Wardlow, one of our really good 3-point shooters, was out,” Kotula said. “We knew somebody was going to have to step up, and I was open, so I just shot it."

Assumption went 7-for-17 from 3-point range in the victory.

“We hit the shots when we needed to hit the shots. That’s what was really important,” Johannsen said. “I think we were able to do that because our ball movement was really good, especially in the second half. We were composed, and we played our game.”

The Blue Devils led 22-20 at halftime and were up by three heading into the fourth quarter, but they made just two of their 11 shots in the final frame.

Aniah Smith scored a game-high 16 points to lead Central, which will play at Bettendorf in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal on Tuesday. Bria Clark added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Kotula hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Schubert had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Dawsen Dorsey, who was one of five seniors honored prior to tip-off, contributed 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Nigey finished with seven points and eight rebounds, and Sydney Roe had six points and eight boards.

“I think it kind of clicked tonight that we’ve got to put a body on somebody and go grab the ball,” Johannsen said of her team’s rebounding. “That’s good going into playoff season, because that’s going to be big.”

Assumption avenged a 47-30 loss at Central a little over a month ago, grabbing some momentum going into the postseason in the process. The Knights travel to Central Lee (13-8) on Saturday for a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.

“This was a great win for us,” Nigey said. “We lost to them earlier in the season. We were playing for our seniors tonight, and it was a good win for our whole team.”

Davenport Assumption 50, Davenport Central 40

Davenport Central;4;18;10;8;—;40

Davenport Assumption;10;10;9;21;—;50

Davenport Central (11-10, 9-9) — Kaitlin Carr 0-3 3-4 3, Noelle Smith 1-4 0-2 2, Asia Pegues-Jarrett 0-1 0-0 0, Aniah Smith 6-14 1-2 16, Bria Clark 5-9 0-3 11, Adriauna Mayfield 1-9 5-8 7, Addisen Ford 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 13-42 10-21 40.

Davenport Assumption (12-9, 10-8) — Annika Kotula 4-7 1-1 11, Taylor Hodge 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Roe 2-11 1-4 6, Dru Dorsey 1-2 0-0 2, Ally Kersten 0-0 0-0 0, A.J. Schubert 2-10 7-8 11, Jade Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, Maddy Nigey 2-6 2-2 7, Dawsen Dorsey 3-9 2-8 10. Totals 15-48 13-23 50.

3-point goals: Davenport Central 4-15 (A. Smith 3-7, Clark 1-1, Mayfield 0-5, Carr 0-1, Ford 0-1), Davenport Assumption 7-17 (Kotula 2-3, Dawsen Dorsey 2-4, Roe 1-2, Jackson 1-2, Nigey 1-2, Schubert 0-4). Rebounds: Davenport Central 25 (Ford 8), Davenport Assumption 45 (Schubert 11). Turnovers: Davenport Central 7, Davenport Assumption 13. Total fouls: Davenport Central 16, Davenport Assumption 13. Fouled out: none.

Junior varsity: Davenport Assumption 36, Davenport Central 20

