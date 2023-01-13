Prep girls basketball: Hulke leads Alleman past Sterling

Alleman's Claire Hulke put together a big night on Thursday, tallying 29 points and grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Alleman High School girls' basketball team past Sterling 44-26 at Don Morris Gymnasium.

The Pioneers scored the first 10 points of the Western Big 6 Conference contest behind the inside scoring of Hulke and a 3-pointer from senior Tyla Thomas. Alleman refused to let Sterling get close enough to make it competitive.

“Clair has been consistent for us all season, and she can dominate the game when we need points, like she did tonight, especially in the first half,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “She also has a very good floor presence, and provides important leadership to her teammates in order to build and keep momentum.”

Hulke, a junior forward, scored 11 points in the first quarter, had 17 points at halftime and outscored the opposing team for the game. She made 10 of 14 shots and converted all eight free-throw attempts.

Alleman (13-10) improved to 5-3 record in a conference play, a game behind league-leading Galesburg.

"There is no dominant team this year in the conference, and it is great for us to be able to compete for the championship down the stretch," Ford said.

Galesburg, Quincy, Geneseo, Alleman, Rock Island and United Township all remain in contention for the WB6 crown just past the halfway point.

Sterling fell to 0-8 in league play.

“We’ve had many moral victories this season, and just like tonight against a deep and talented Alleman team, our players fought hard and didn’t give up,” Sterling coach Taylor Jackson said. “We are also young, and it is great for our players to get opportunities to adjust to the pace of varsity action, which will help us down the road.”

Alleman led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 23-15 at the half and pulled away to a 13-point lead at the end of the third quarter, 34-21.

Ford was able to utilize his deep bench, and received quality minutes from players up and down his lineup.

“We recently were able to activate Audrey Erickson and Abby Glackin, two juniors who are important role players for us, and our bench is one of our team strengths that we will be counting on as the season winds down,” Ford said.

Alleman has only two seniors on the roster and both contributed important minutes. Thomas provided 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in the win, and Annie Rouse added 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

Alleman is back at home Monday to face Riverdale.