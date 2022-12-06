PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lancers turn it on in second half to beat Knights

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott High School girls basketball team has faced a lot of adversity early this season.

Senior forward Lauren Golinghorst has not appeared in a game yet due to an injury. The team’s leading scorer through the first two games, Hattie Hagedorn, went down with a knee injury last Friday at Davenport North. Allie Moeller missed time with a broken finger. And junior center Makayla Farnum sat out a pair of games with a sprained ankle. It all added up to a 1-2 start for the Lancers.

With all that adversity, a six-point halftime deficit was the least of North Scott’s problems. The Lancers rallied to defeat visiting Davenport Assumption 44-27 in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at The Pit.

“We knew we didn’t want to lose,” said Farnum, who returned from injury and scored a season-high 14 points. “We knew we had to fight and come back. We’ve had a lot of adversity at the beginning of the season, so we took that and put it out on the floor and gave it all we had.”

No. 5 North Scott (2-2, 2-1 MAC) limited the 13th-ranked Knights to just seven points on 2-for-17 shooting in the second half.

“We talked about it at halftime that our best offense comes from our defensive stops, and we weren’t getting the job done there,” North Scott head coach Devvin Davis said. “We held them to 20 points in the half, which is nice, but we could do better. And we held them to three in the third and four in the fourth. We executed our game plan in that second half better.”

North Scott’s Lexi Ward and Cora O’Neill hit 3-pointers early it the third quarter to tie the game, but Assumption’s Jessie Wardlow banked in a 3-pointer to put the Knights back in front. However, Wardlow’s basket would be the only one the Knights scored in the third quarter.

Ward hit a game-tying 3-pointer, and then O’Neill drove the baseline and scored to give the Lancers their first lead since they led 8-3 in the opening minutes of the game.

Farnum hit a 3-pointer late in the third quarter and then back-to-back threes early in the fourth that stretched North Scott’s lead to 34-23. Farnum went 4-for-6 from beyond the arc in the contest.

“Kay-Kay put in a ton of time in the summer and in this preseason,” Davis said of Farnum. “She got into the gym in the early mornings to make her shot better, so she deserves every shot she makes.”

Farnum is no stranger to injury adversity. In addition to a sprained ankle this season, she missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

“It’s felt great coming out and feeling the vibe with my team again,” she said.

O’Neill finished with 12 points for the Lancers, and Ward had eight. Sydney Skarich scored six points and collected 12 rebounds.

Annika Kotula scored eight points to lead the Knights, who fell to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in MAC play.

“They’ve got a lot of seniors who’ve played together for a while, and you can tell,” Assumption head coach Jake Timm said of the Lancers. “They pulled together when things got tough and circled the wagons.

“We’re still getting there. We’ve played a lot of really good first halves.”

After a tough start to the season, Tuesday’s come-from-behind win may be just what the Lancers needed.

“We’ve had a new injury every week since the start of the season,” Davis said. “We’ve had a new starting lineup every game. They’ve responded well and we have girls coming off the bench filling their role and doing what they’re supposed to do. I’m really proud of how they’ve responded.”