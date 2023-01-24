Prep girls basketball: Lancers utilize height advantage in win over Sabers

ELDRIDGE — Lauren Golinghorst sat on the sideline with an ankle injury when North Scott lost by 11 points at Central DeWitt on Dec. 9.

But with Golinghorst and Makayla Farnum in the starting lineup on Tuesday, the Lancers had a notable size advantage over the Sabers. The two 5-foot-11 post players combined for 53 points as North Scott upended 12th-ranked Central DeWitt 73-67 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest at The Pit.

“Last time we played them we were missing Lauren, so tonight having both of them we were going to have a mismatch of some sort,” North Scott head coach Devvin Davis said. “I thought we did a really good job this time around of noticing what was working and going to it consistently.”

Both Golinghorst and Farnum had career nights. Golinghorst scored a career-high 27 points, and Farnum had a career-best 26.

“We definitely had the advantage,” Farnum said. “They didn’t really have the height against us, and I’m glad we got to use that tonight.”

North Scott (8-8, 8-5 MAC), which had lost its last two games to Davenport North and Davenport Assumption, came out firing to start the game. The Lancers made eight of their first 10 shots and jumped out to a 21-5 lead.

“After a few of us hit our shots, they all started going in,” Farnum said. “We all had the confidence that they were going in.”

Central DeWitt (11-5, 8-5 MAC) scored the next 10 points, trimming the lead to 21-15 on Lauren Walker’s floater. But Farnum, who scored 14 points in the first quarter, hit a step-back 3 at the buzzer to extend the Lancers’ lead to nine heading into the second quarter.

“I was feeling pretty good, if I’m being honest,” said Farnum, who hit five of her six shots in the first quarter.

The Sabers got within three in the second quarter, but Farnum and Golinghorst scored inside before Cora O’Neill hit a 3-pointer to push North Scott’s lead back to 10. In the third quarter, Central DeWitt trimmed the lead to one when Ava Putman hit a 3-pointer, but Golinghorst scored a traditional three-point play at the other end.

“We’ve been working really hard on our inside out, just getting the touches in,” Golinghorst said. “I think tonight that worked really well with me and Kay-Kay inside. Our shots were falling, and our defense kept getting stops.”

Central DeWitt trimmed the Lancers’ lead to four with 30 seconds remaining, and had a couple of chances to get closer. The Sabers forced a turnover, but Kinley Birt’s open shot in the lane rimmed out. After the Lancers missed a free throw, Reagan Hofer’s 3-poitner was off the mark. Golinghorst made a pair of foul shots with 14.9 seconds left to seal the win for North Scott.

“We played tough against North and they played tough against Assumption,” Davis said. “Assumption went 10 of 12 in that fourth quarter, and we didn’t take care of business. (Divine) Bourrage went off in the fourth quarter and we didn’t take care of business. To do it tonight felt really good.”

The 73 points were a season-high for the Lancers. They shot 55 percent from the field and were 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

“All of our shots were falling,” Golinghorst said. “Our spacing was good, and we kept getting open looks. We just played loose and had fun with it.”

O’Neill came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers and contribute eight points for the Lancers.

Walker had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Sabers. Hofer hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Birt came off the bench and scored 12 points.

With only a couple of weeks left in the regular season, Tuesday’s victory was a statement win for the Lancers.

“It proves to the state that we’re better than what we’ve shown,” Golinghorst said.