PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maroons hold off Quincy for 4th straight victory

On senior day, the Moline High School girls basketball team's senior backcourt duo of Kadence Tatum and Caroline Hazen refused to give an inch on the perimeter against Quincy in the senior day contest at Wharton Field House.

That constant and unrelenting defensive pressure in the first half on Saturday afternoon held Western Big 6 Conference rival Quincy to just eight points, making it possible for the Maroons to survive a second half Blue Devil charge for a 43-39 victory.

The WB6 win was Moline’s fourth in a row and improved the third-place Maroons to 17-13, 8-4 in the conference.

Coach Adrian Ritchie’s Maroons have just one regular season game left on the schedule, next Wednesday evening on the road against league leading Geneseo.

The afternoon loss at Wharton dropped fourth-place Quincy to 19-11, 6-7 WB6.

Especially in the first half, the Maroons forced Quincy to attempt shots in the paint without much success.

“Our defensive pressure is key for us. Both Kadence and Caroline are quick and have great basketball instincts, which showed in the number of turnovers we forced against Quincy,” said Ritchie. “Both players are great teammates and team leaders, and their natural aggressiveness fuels our approach, allowing us to convert defensive tenacity to scores on the offensive side of the court.”

Moline led 7-4 after a low-scoring first quarter. The Maroons turned on their offense in the second period to outscore Quincy 19-4 to take a 26-8 halftime lead. Six players scored for Moline in the half, led by junior Paige Melton’s 9 points, and Tatum’s 6 points. The Maroon defense forced eight Quincy turnovers in the half (16 in the game), compared to just two for Moline.

“Winning the turnover battle is an important element of our game-plan, and when the turnovers occur in the open court like they did today, we can produce points off of layups and at the same time, cause our opponents to become more tentative with the ball,” said Ritchie.

In the third quarter, Quincy’s offense began to click behind the play of sophomore guard Leah Chevalier, and the work on the boards by senior Lacy Novosel, who pulled down five of her team-high 11 rebounds in the quarter. Moline’s lead was cut to 30-22 at the end of the third period.

Quincy sophomore Leil Dade hit key shots to open the fourth quarter, scoring six of her 10 points in the period, and Novosel scored seven points in the final quarter.

For Moline in the final minutes, Hazen scored on two strong drives to the basket, junior Samantha Veto made an excellent drop-step move to score, and Tatum connected on two clutch free-throws to hold off the Quincy surge.

Tatum led the Maroons with 12 points, also contributing 10 rebounds, four steals and four assists. Paige Melton finished with nine points and seven boards for Moline, Veto contributed six key points in the paint, and senior Isabella Smith helped her teammates with five points and three steals.

“We are on a nice roll as a team, our chemistry is excellent, and our players are strong believers in using our defensive skills to create offense and win games as we conclude the regular season and prepare for postseason play,” Ritchie said. “A win at Geneseo would give us a great boost, then we face United Township in the first round of the state tournament, a team we’ve beaten twice this year but certainly cannot overlook, but we feel we are in a good place at this point in the season.”

Moline 43, Quincy 39

QUINCY -- Leah Chevalier 2-3 2-2 6, Laci Novosel 4-5 1-3 9, Leil Dade 4-6 1-2 10, Asia Seangmany 0-2 0-2 0, Taylor Foley 5-13 1-3 11, Olivia Dougherty 1-2 1-1 3. Totals: 16-31 6-13 39.

MOLINE -- Caroline Hazen 2-7 0-2 4, Kadence Tatum 5-13 2-5 12, Jazmine Cunningham 0-0 0-2 0, Renee Shipp 1-4 1-2 4, Isabella Smith 1-5 2-2 5, Paige Melton 3-6 2-3 9, Samantha Veto 3-4 0-2 6, Tahlea Tirrell 1-1 0-0 3, Emily Durbin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 7-18 43.

3-point goals: Moline 4 (Tahlea Tirrell 1, Isabella Smith 1, Paige Melton 1, Renee Shipp 1), Quincy 1 (Leil Dade 1). Rebounds: Moline 28 (Kadence Tatum 10, Paige Melton 7), Quincy 24 (Laci Novosel 11, Taylor Foley 7). Assists: Moline 9 (Kadence Tatum 4, Caroline Hazen 3), Quincy 6 (Leah Chevalier 3, Laci Novosel 2). Steals: Moline 11 (Kadence Tatum 4, Caroline Hazen 2, Isabella Smith 2, Jazmine Cunningham 1, Samantha Veto 1, Paige Melton 1), Quincy 3 (Laci Novosel 2, Leli Dade 1). Fouls: Moline 13, Quincy 17. Turnovers: Moline 6, Quincy 16.

Sophomore Game Score: Moline 53, Quincy 37.

