Prep girls basketball: Moline edges United Township

The Moline High School girls basketball team came alive in the fourth quarter Thursday night.

Behind senior forward Samantha Veto, Moline rallied from an 11-point deficit at the Panther Den to squeak out a 45-44 victory over United Township in a Western Big 6 Conference tilt.

Adrian Ritchie's team has had several close games already this season, and the joyous screams from the locker room afterward were indicative of how important the win was over the Panthers.

“We needed that one," Ritchie said. "We have been in several games but were unable to close. Picking up a road win over the tough and improving UT team is something we can build on, and it will definitely help to build confidence going forward.”

Coach Chase Pavelonis’ Panthers started the game strong, led the Maroons 11-2 early, and held off a Moline surge to lead 15-11 at the end of the opening quarter.

The WB6 contest was back-and-forth all night, as Moline was able to stake out a two-point lead at halftime, 21-19.

UT outscored Moline 15-6 in the third quarter to grab a seven-point lead heading into the final eight minutes.

"We are getting closer to putting together the kinds of complete games that we are capable of this year,” Pavelonis said. “For example, in the third quarter, we had a total reset where we were moving the ball well, working a solid inside-outside game, and playing fast and together.”

Junior Lorena Awou had a complete second half for the Panthers, scoring eight of her team-high 14 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds. Junior guard Ciara Hull scored 12 points.

Coach Ritchie sat his team down at the end of the third quarter and refocused his players for the final period.

“I told the players that we were still in the game, and that we are capable of offensive surges and defensive stops, so let’s do it, one step at a time, and they must have listened," he said.

Veto led all scorers in the game with 17 points, but more importantly, she tallied 10 points in the final quarter, including two big driving layups and a long three-pointer to put the Maroons ahead.

“Sam has been taking more initiative offensively, and tonight showed the results we have been looking for,” Ritchie said. “She was aggressive at the basket, and showed a great deal of confidence in her shot, especially in critical situations.”

The game came down to the wire, with opportunities for both teams.

UT missed crucial free throws late in the game while Moline was able to convert its foul shots. Sophomore Malaysia Jones-Collier, in particular, made four important free throws in the final minutes, and the Maroons used the clock to seal the one-point victory.

In addition to Veto’s 17 points, Jones-Collier had 12 points and eight rebounds. Senior Paige Melton finished with 10 points.

It was the first conference win in four tries for Moline, which improved to 2-6 overall. United Township fell to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in league play.

“We have high expectations for this season, and very high standards for how our players work the system and play team-oriented basketball,” Pavelonis said. “We need to fix the lapses that we have, both offensively and defensively and stay focused on the court, and learn how to finish, but I am convinced we will get there.”