Prep girls basketball: Moline ends seven-game losing skid

Battling through a seven-game losing streak, the Moline girls’ basketball squad had double incentive going into Thursday night’s matchup with Western Big 6 rival United Township.

Not only did the Maroons want to return to the win column, they wanted to maintain a run of four straight victories over a Lady Panther club very much in the hunt for the conference title.

Going up by five entering the fourth quarter after being tied at halftime, Moline was able to maintain that lead and fend off several UT rallies, pulling away to a 50-38 victory at Wharton Field House.

“Being in a losing streak but not having lost to UT in our last four games, we wanted to keep that streak going,” said Moline senior forward Paige Melton, whose third-quarter performance sparked the turnaround by the Maroons (5-19, 3-7 WB6).

Held scoreless in the first half, Melton scored nine of her 11 points in the third quarter and added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Her efforts helped the hosts go up by as much as seven before a Ciara Hull bucket in the closing seconds got UT within 32-27 going to the fourth period.

“I just felt like personally, I didn’t have the best first half,” Melton said. “I just wanted to come out and help the team turn the game around.”

In the final quarter, sophomore guard Malaysia Jones-Collier took the baton from Melton. She scored 11 of her 15 points in the closing eight minutes and hit seven of nine free throws to help the Maroons secure the victory after UT got as close as four midway through the period.

“I was frustrated at first,” Jones-Collier said of her 1-for-13 shooting effort prior to the fourth quarter. “Coach (Moline head coach Adrian Ritchie) talked to me and said it was okay to be missing. I was able to turn it around, and get back to my regular self.”

Playing without junior forward Lorena Awou, sidelined for undisclosed reasons, the Panthers kept hanging tough, especially in the first half.

Down by four late in the opening quarter, United Township got back-to-back buckets from Karina Castaneda (seven points, five rebounds) to tie the score at 10-10 after one. Moline went up by six early in the second period, but UT rattled off six straight to tie the game at 16-16 on a pair of De’Ajah Buchanan free throws with 1:08 left before halftime.

Jones-Collier then hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds on the clock, but UT’s KaMarie Perkins threw up a desperation heave from just past halfcourt that banked in to beat the buzzer and tie the game at 19-19 going into intermission.

Perkins finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, with Shawntia Lewis adding six points and six rebounds and Hull adding eight points, all in the second half.

“We’ve got to come out and have a sustained effort for 32 minutes, and we didn’t have that tonight,” said UT coach Chase Pavelonis, whose 13-12 club falls to 5-5 in the Big 6 and is now two games out of first place.

“We had great spurts, we just have to put them together. We had a great week of practice heading up to this, we just have to put our energy and effort together and link our efforts.”

In addition to the efforts of Melton and Jones-Collier, Moline also got a double-double from senior standout Samantha Veto, who tallied 15 points and snared 11 rebounds.

“The focus this week was talking about not worrying about the past, but what’s ahead of us,” Ritchie said. “That shift in focus definitely helped us lock in for tonight.”