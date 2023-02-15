MOUNT VERNON — Opportunities were plentiful for the Davenport Assumption High School girls’ basketball team Wednesday night. Conversions were not.

When the Knights needed a pivotal defensive stop or key shot to get them over the threshold, they could not deliver.

Class 3A 11th-ranked Mount Vernon, fueled by a season-high 14 points from freshman Courtney Franck, staved off Assumption 46-39 in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Mount Vernon High School.

“Any coach that knows anything will tell you, if you kind of hang around down two to four points too long and don’t get over that hump, it becomes tough,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “On either end of the floor, we never could quite take advantage of an opportunity when it presented itself.”

Mount Vernon (16-7) moves on to a regional final Saturday night at second-ranked Solon. Assumption, meanwhile, bows out at 14-9.

The Knights were held to their lowest point total since a 62-34 loss to 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley on Dec. 20, a span of 14 games.

Assumption was 11-for-40 (27.5%) from the field and committed 13 of its 17 turnovers in the second half. Those empty possessions came back to cost them.

“(Mount Vernon) is big, long and athletic,” Timm said. “They altered some shots we wanted to take.

“They made it tough on us. At the end of the day, the shots we needed to go in didn’t.”

The Knights stayed in the game thanks to converting 15 of 18 free throws and the Mustangs turning the ball over 20 times.

Annika Kotula buried two free throws to bring Assumption within two at 40-38 with 2 ½ minutes remaining. Franck and Peyton Simpson responded with the game-changing baskets for the Mustangs.

Franck drove the lane and scored with 2:12 left. After an Assumption turnover, Simpson threw up an underhanded, off-balanced shot near the basket over an Assumption defender that dropped through.

“(Mount Vernon) is a great team and we expected nothing less than that,” Assumption senior Ava Schubert said.

Schubert finished with a dozen points and eight rebounds. Kotula had 11 points and freshman Addy Voss chipped in 10.

After a turbulent start, Assumption closed the season with 11 wins in its last 14 games. A fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament was not in the cards.

“It is tough to win postseason games on the road,” Timm said. “The thing I was always worried about, we did it the last two years. I was worried at some point we were playing with fire because you can only catch people off guard for so long.

“We’ve got to find a way to put together a regular season where we don’t go on the road as much. There were a couple games during the regular season we coulda or shoulda won and that probably put us where we’re at right now.”

Timm said this was the most cohesive team he’s coached at Assumption.

“I don’t think we had a single spat,” he said. “Now, this group doesn’t get an opportunity to play together anymore. I hurt for them and that hurts me."

Assumption graduates three starters — Schubert, Kotula and Jessie Wardlow. Leading scorer Maddy Nigey and Voss will be the nucleus for next year’s team.

“This was the most special group I’ve been a part of,” Schubert said. “Zero drama. No cliques. We were one big family together and we played like that.

“We’re just a big group of leaders and we wanted to build up our program, especially for the younger girls coming in. They’re a great group of girls and we all pushed each other to be better every day.”

Mount Vernon 46, Assumption 39

ASSUMPTION (14-9) – Annika Kotula 3-13 5-6 11, Jessie Wardlow 0-0 0-1 0, Addy Voss 3-10 2-2 10, Ava Schubert 3-8 6-6 12, Maddy Nigey 2-8 2-3 6, Lexi Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Holly Jondle 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Curoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-40 15-18 39.

MOUNT VERNON (16-7) – Kameron Brand 2-5 2-3 8, Courtney Franck 5-6 2-4 14, Lilly See 2-5 2-2 6, Peyton Simpson 3-10 1-2 8, Chloe Meester 3-4 2-4 8, Brynley Rasmussen 0-0 2-2 2, Eryn Jackson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-33 11-17 46.

Assumption;12;8;10;9;--;39

Mount Vernon;13;11;11;11;--;46

3-point goals – Assumption 2-12 (Voss 2-4, Nigey 0-4, Kotula 0-2, Schubert 0-2); Mount Vernon 5-17 (Brand 2-5, Franck 2-3, Simpson 1-7, See 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Rebounds – Assumption 24 (Schubert 8); Mount Vernon 28 (Brand 11, Meester 7). Turnovers – Assumption 17, Mount Vernon 20. Total fouls – Assumption 16, Mount Vernon 12. Fouled out – Nigey.