Prep girls basketball: Multi-point runs allow PV to overcome slow start, beat Bettendorf

No matter the record or stature of Pleasant Valley High School's girls basketball team, Jennifer Goetz has preached the same tone to her groups during her tenure.

To live in the moment.

"I worry that we have set the bar so high that a 16-point win maybe isn't good enough and that's not fair," the Spartans coach said. "Life is too short to dwell on stuff like that. It is a long season."

With a potential No. 1 attached to PV's name in the rankings later this week by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the thrill of a top-five triumph last week, its expectations have only risen.

And the wins keep on piling up.

The Class 5A second-ranked Spartans overcame a lethargic opening quarter with three separate runs of at least eight points to triumph over rival Bettendorf 56-40 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest on Tuesday night at Bettendorf High School.

"First couple minutes were a little slow, but we picked it up," senior Halle Vice said. "We were more locked in. Just made minor adjustments."

It marks the fourth straight win in the series by PV (16-0, 13-0 MAC), third by double figures. It maintains its two-game cushion over fifth-ranked Davenport North with five games left on the slate.

Three of them are at home.

"Very happy with our performance," Goetz said.

Vice took over with the final six points of the first quarter to put the Spartans up 11-2 after the first frame. On a steal and fast break bucket, point guard Jessie Clemons was fouled and showed a bit of emotion that capped an 8-0 run.

By that point, PV turned a six-point lead to 14.

"It brought energy and momentum towards us," Vice said.

When Bettendorf (8-7, 6-6) whittled its deficit to six again midway through the third quarter, Vice put it to eight and Addy Maurer — on the hook for three first- half fouls — canned a corner 3-pointer. Quinn Vice followed with a 3 of her own.

Again, a six-point lead turned into 14 in the blink of an eye.

"This group has spurts where it is like whoosh, they hit you," Goetz said. "The challenge with that is we want more of those."

Bettendorf had several empty possessions and could never get the margin to within single digits the rest of the way.

With PV's zone defense taking way Bulldogs post Lillie Petersen in the first half, it caused them to run most of their offense from beyond the arc. The result was 7-of-30 from 3-point range.

Faith Furness and Kayla Fountain, two of Bettendorf's go-to shot makers, went a combined 6-for-23 from downtown.

"I thought we did a better job in the second half contesting 3s," Goetz said.

The Spartans grew the lead to 18 in the fourth quarter and fended off any momentum from their rival by going 9-of-10 from the free throw line in the final stanza.

Halle Vice, a Marquette University recruit, paced PV with a game-high 14 points and team-best seven rebounds. Reagan Pagniano chipped in 12 and Clemons added 10.

After triumphing over North on Friday, PV started out slow and missed its first handful of shots from the field and had three turnovers. Quinn Vice buried a corner 3 to put the Spartans up 5-2.

They never relinquished that advantage.

"We knew we were going to get their best game and I thought we did tonight," Goetz said. "We had moments of very good basketball and I think we had moments of sluggish basketball."

Bettendorf was led by a 11-point, 13-rebound double-double from Petersen and Fountain registered 11 points.

Photos: Pleasant Valley girls basketball defeats Bettendorf, 56-40

Pleasant Valley 56, Bettendorf 40

PLEASANT VALLEY (16-0, 13-0) - Jessie Clemons 3-5 3-3 10, Reagan Pagniano 3-9 5-6 12, Halle Vice 7-15 0-0 14, Hailey Asselin 1-1 0-0 3, Quinn Vice 3-4 0-0 9, Isabelle Kremer 1-3 1-1 3, Addy Maurer 1-2 2-2 5, Bryn Bahnks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-39 11-12 56.

BETTENDORF (8-7, 6-6) - Lucy Aanestad 1-6 0-0 3, Brooke Magistrelli 1-2 2-2 4, Faith Furness 3-13 0-0 9, Kayla Fountain 4-12 0-0 11, Lillie Petersen 5-6 1-3 11, Alivia Carr 0-3 2-2 2, Adriana McGee 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 5-7 40.

Pleasant Valley;11;15;14;16;--;56

Bettendorf;2;13;12;13;--;40

3-point goals - PV 7-13 (Q. Vice 3-3, Pagniano 1-4, Clemons 1-1, Asselin 1-1, Maurer 1-1, H. Vice 0-3); Bett 7-30 (Furness 3-12, Fountain 3-11, Aanestad 1-6, McGee 0-1). Rebounds - PV 20 (H. Vice 7); Bett 19 (Petersen 13). Turnovers - PV 14, Bett 18. Total fouls - PV 14, Bett 15. Fouled out - PV, Maurer.