Prep girls basketball: North Scott upends Bettendorf in MAC thriller

ELDRIDGE — North Scott totaled just four points in two different quarters.

At one point during the second half, the Lancers went nearly eight minutes without scoring.

They shot just 28 percent from the field.

And they were out-rebounded 38-19.

Yet North Scott pulled out a 33-31 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over visiting Bettendorf on Tuesday night in The Pit.

“They gutted it out, that’s for sure,” North Scott head coach Devvin Davis said. “It was just one of those games that you kind of have to win ugly. A 'W' is a 'W,' and we needed that win.”

After several injuries resulted in a 3-5 start that knocked the Lancers out of the state rankings for the first time in over seven years, they needed something to give them a boost heading into the holiday break.

“Having this win on our shoulders is good for motivation and keep us going,” said Lauren Golinghorst, who scored a game-high 15 points for the Lancers.

North Scott (4-5, 4-3 MAC) scored just six points through the first 14-and-a-half minutes of the second half, allowing Bettendorf to rally from a nine-point halftime deficit and take the lead on Kate Scholl’s layup with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining.

Golinghorst was fouled at the other end and took a hard fall to the floor, but got up and made a pair of free throws that gave the Lancers the lead for good.

“It hurt, but I knew I needed to hit my free throws just to get us back in the lead and motivate us,” Golinghorst said.

The Bulldogs missed a pair of foul shots at the other end, and Golinghorst scored inside to stretch the lead to three. Bettendorf’s Lillie Petersen missed inside, but the Lancers came up empty on a pair of free throws.

Faith Furness’ try at a game-tying 3-pointer hung on the rim for a second before falling off, and Sydney Skarich made one of two free throws to extend North Scott’s lead to four.

Bettendorf quickly raced the other way, and Furness hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one with six seconds left. Lexi Ward made the second of two free throws with 2.9 seconds remaining, but the Bulldogs’ last-gasp pass found its way into the hands of North Scott’s Cora O’Neill.

“We didn’t shoot free throws well, and they had a shot at the end,” Davis said. “It got a little dicey, but we finished it. That’s all that matters.”

Bettendorf (5-4, 4-3) shot just 20 percent (10-for-50) from the field and turned the ball over 24 times in the contest.

"I thought we played really good defense, both man and zone, but we have to make free throws and we have to make layups. We didn’t do those two things, and that was it,” Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. “Our studs are taking shots right around the basket, and they’re not going in. I thought we played really hard, but sometimes the ball doesn’t go in the hoop.”

Petersen scored 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. Scholl added eight points.

The Bulldogs collected 14 offensive rebounds in the first half, but went 4-for-27 from the field and trailed 21-12 at the halftime break. The Lancers went 7-for-10 from the field in the second quarter to build their advantage.

“Shots were falling for them in the first half, and shots didn’t fall for us either half,” Tritt said. “We’ll flip the page going forward and hopefully in the second half of the year when we see them at our place we’ll put them in.”