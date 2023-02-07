They line up as 6-foot even, 5-11 and 5-10.

Being tall, quick and playing a lot of basketball games have aided Davenport North High School's Divine Bourrage, Journey Houston and Kyra Taylor to have a nose for a ball that caroms off the rim.

"We do a lot of drills that make us work on our rebounding and that has paid off," Houston said. "We rely on our athleticism, but we also use techniques."

That trifecta kicked it up another notch Tuesday night.

Bourrage, Houston and Taylor each registered double-doubles and combined for 34 of the Class 5A fifth-ranked Wildcats' 46 rebounds in their 70-50 route of 4A 11th-ranked Central DeWitt at Davenport North High School.

By the time Bourrage and Houston exited the contest, they each grabbed 12 boards while Taylor added 10. They are North's top-three rebounders by a significant margin.

"They're pretty long and they like to pursue," North coach Paul Rucker said. "They do a really good job of that for us."

The victory, coupled with 5A top-ranked Pleasant Valley's blowout win over Davenport Central, solidified the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and runners-up in the two highest-ranked teams in the Quad-City metro.

The Wildcats (18-2, 15-2 MAC) close the regular season on Friday versus the Blue Devils.

"It is nice to be ranked high, but in the end, it all comes down to who works the hardest and shows what they have on the court," Houston said.

DeWitt and North are two of the better rebounding teams in the conference, both clipping at at least 30 per game. After the Wildcats blitzed the Sabers in the first meeting on a lights-out shooting performance, this contest was controlled in the paint.

On missed layups or shots from behind the arc, North continuously grabbed a rebound. Bourrage and Houston were all around the offensive glass while Taylor made her presence felt on the defensive glass.

Seven of the eight players who saw the court for the Wildcats snared multiple boards.

"I don't know per game, if I went straight up and down the schedule, do we get out-rebounded?" Rucker said. "I would say the majority of the time we come out on the right side."

Rucker called it a "disjointed game."

No one scored in the first 2 minutes, 20 seconds of the night then the Wildcats ripped off nine straight in the span of 80-plus seconds. They scored the first 14 points of the contest.

"We never really got rolling, traction on what we wanted to do," Rucker said. "I don't know collectively all the way through the whole game, we were really there much. Don't love it, but definitely shows where we come from last year."

Houston finished with 16 of her game-high 23 points in the opening two frames. North's lead was 10 after one quarter and held steady in double figures all night.

Bourrage chipped in 14 points, Taylor added 12 and senior Mariah Thompson, one of three recognized before tip, registered 10.

Freshman Alyvia McCorkle also notched 10 points off the bench. The Wildcats shot better than 40% in three quarters.

"Having multiple score in double digits will help us (reach state)," Houston said.

Central DeWitt (14-6, 11-6 MAC) struggled to get the ball in the bucket. It didn't score until 1:40 left in the first stanza on a Reagan Hofer 3-pointer. It finished 14 for 54 from the field and 8 for 27 from downtown.

"We had great shots almost the (entire) game and the darn thing wouldn't fall," Sabers assistant coach Jim Hand said. "The inside game is tough against that size."

DeWitt head coach Ron O'Brien was away at a family function out of town, which led to Hand taking over Tuesday. Also its JV coach, Hand was more than pleased with the effort his girls provided.

At one point in the third, the Sabers cut the margin to 12, the closest they were since 19-9. North responded with a 10-1 run.

"I did feel good where we are at," Hand said. "We made good defensive stops."

Hofer recorded team-highs of 18 points and six rebounds while Lauren Walker, held to three points in the first half, recorded 15 points. Kinley Birt added 12 points for the Sabers.

Davenport North 70, Central DeWitt 50

CENTRAL DEWITT (14-6, 11-6) — Kinley Birt 4-10 3-6 12, Ava Putman 0-8 0-0 0, EmmaGrace Hartman 0-3 2-2 2, Reagan Hofer 5-10 3-4 18, Isabelle Pierce 0-6 3-4 3, Avery Voss 0-1 0-0 0, Kate Kuehl 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Walker 5-15 3-4 15. Totals 14-54 14-20 50.

DAVENPORT NORTH (18-2, 15-2) — Divine Bourrage 6-17 1-2 14, Mariah Thompson 3-6 2-2 10, Journey Houston 9-14 4-7 23, Maya Arnold 0-1 0-0 0, Kyra Taylor 4-12 4-4 12, Alyvia McCorkle 5-12 0-0 10, Damia Clark 0-3 1-2 1, Aliza Ramos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 12-17 70.

Central DeWitt;9;7;19;15;--;50

Davenport North;19;14;19;18;--;70

3-point goals — DeWitt 8-27 (Hofer 5-9, Walker 2-8, Birt 1-3, Putman 0-3, Hartman 0-3, Kuehl 0-1); North 4-18 (Thompson 2-5, Bourrage 1-6, Houston 1-3, Clark 0-2, Ramos 0-1, McCorkle 0-1). Rebounds — DeWitt 24 (Hofer 6); North 46 (Bourrage 12, Houston 12). Turnovers — DeWitt 17, North 16. Fouls — DeWitt 10, North 17. Fouled out — North (Bourrage). Technical foul — North (Bourrage).

Sophomores: Central DeWitt 63, Davenport North 52

