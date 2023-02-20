When he took over as head coach of the United Township High School girls' basketball squad, Chase Pavelonis inherited a program that had its share of struggles over the previous five years.

However, the 2010 UTHS graduate saw something in the Lady Panthers possessed and hoped to be able to tap into it.

"I thought this team had potential the whole year. It was a matter of learning a new culture, with new expectations," Pavelonis said. "We told the ladies that it was going to be a process. This is a talented team; they just had to learn to play together and finish games."

Over the course of the regular season, the 16-16 Panthers developed their cohesiveness and used it to ride through a series of peaks and valleys, including a stretch of five losses in six games prior to last week's IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional.

Last week, UT hit a peak it had not scaled in more than two decades. Last Friday's 50-49 win over Joliet West earned the Panthers their first regional championship since 2001.

"I thought we played really well in our last three games, even though all three were losses," Pavelonis said. "We were competing to our level. I thought we were in a great spot going into regionals."

After topping regional host Bradley-Bourbonnais 52-41 in their opener, the Panthers got down early in last Friday's title game but fought their way back, taking the lead on a bucket by junior guard Tia Lewis with 10.7 seconds left in regulation.

"We executed a full-court play that we'd ran in practice, but had never run before in a game," Pavelonis said. "The kids executed, Tia got the shot, and she hit it, just like against Quincy (a 44-43 win on Feb. 2 in which Lewis also hit the winning bucket).

"Joliet West missed a free throw, we got the rebound, outletted the ball and executed the play, and Tia made the most of her opportunity."

More importantly, Pavelonis feels that last Friday's win showed how far his team has come in terms of a full 32-minute effort.

"It was an intense game, and both teams had chances to win," he said. "It was good for us to finish and play strong the whole 32 minutes. We've had talks of going off of learning experiences and growing pains, and it paid off in the end.

"We've been in big games throughout the year, especially at the Dixon tournament. The games we've lost, it was about what we learned from those losses. That paid dividends in the regionals."

Up next for United Township is its greatest challenge of the season in Normal Community (30-3), its opponent in a Tuesday night O'Fallon Sectional semifinal game that will be played at Normal West High School.

The Lady Iron handled the Panthers 68-27 just over a month ago, but Pavelonis feels that his squad has grown significantly since then and is ready for the challenge.

"We played them once already, and we learned a lot from that game," he said. "We were still learning a lot of things at that time, but I'm excited about where our team is at now."