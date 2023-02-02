Looking at the stat sheet, it would seem that United Township junior Shawntia Lewis had a quiet night offensively.

She took just six shots and hit two of them, finishing with four points. However, the second of her two makes brought the loudest noise in the Lady Panther Den in Thursday night's Western Big 6 girls' basketball matchup.

Lewis's bucket with 6.5 seconds left to play gave UT just its fourth lead of the game, but one that held up as the Panthers topped Quincy 44-43 to snap a three-game losing streak.

"Coach (Chase Pavelonis) drew up that play for me," said Lewis, who also snared 10 rebounds. "He was trying to get me a shot in the post. I tried to pass it inside, but the shot was there for me, and I took it. It felt just right."

For his part, Pavelonis knew he was putting the ball in the right hands for that crucial shot.

"Tia calms us down, and she knows what to expect from the program, her teammates, and most of all, herself," he said. "We trusted in the matchups and knew who was cool, calm and collected. We were fortunate to execute and get Tia the ball."

Also feeling right for United Township (14-14, 6-7 Big 6) was getting back in the win column on senior night.

"It felt like we definitely grew as a team tonight," Lewis said. "Now, we want to turn the page and get more wins."

After Lewis's pivotal bucket, the Panthers quickly got the ball back when the Blue Devils (16-11, 7-5) turned the ball over on the inbounds pass. Lewis was then fouled with 3.1 seconds left and missed the front end of her one-and-one, but teammate KaMaria Perkins snared the rebound as the final seconds ticked away.

"We wanted to play for our seniors," Pavelonis said, "and send them out with a win."

Trailing 22-17 at halftime, UT found itself in an 11-point hole when Quincy's Asia Seangmany and Leila Dade (eight points apiece) both hit 3-pointers to open the third quarter.

But with junior forward Lorena Awou (13 points, 16 rebounds) stepping up to score nine of her points in the third, the hosts went on a 14-2 run and took the lead at 31-30 on a pair of Ciara Hull free throws.

"She did a good job down there," Quincy coach Brad Dance said of Awou. "They were letting a lot of stuff go, but we had to play through it."

Awou's work in the paint also opened up more outside shooting opportunities for UT junior point guard Kaylie Pena, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

Two of those treys came in the final minute of the third quarter, the first tying it with 58.6 seconds left, the next coming with 5.5 seconds on the clock to give the Panthers a 37-34 lead going into the fourth.

"Lorena is a beast; teams can't stop her," Pena said. "Getting the ball inside opens up the 3 for me. Me hitting those 3s, it raised the energy for our team. As the point guard, I had to find a way to raise the team's energy."

At the start of the fourth, the Blue Devils raised their energy as junior forward Taylor Fohey scored four quick points to put her club back on top. She then answered a Pena bucket with one of her own for a 40-39 Quincy lead.

However, Fohey fouled out with 1:53 left to play, finishing with a game-high 18 points. Her loss proved costly as the Blue Devils fell two games out of the Western Big 6 lead.

"We've got to win games, and get in a good rhythm before the postseason," Dance said. "We didn't do a good job of that tonight."