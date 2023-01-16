Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

With the IHSA girls' basketball postseason less than a month away, the Alleman Pioneers look to shape themselves up for a lengthy playoff stay.

After rolling past Riverdale 51-26 Monday evening at Don Morris Gymnasium in Rock Island, Alleman (14-10) has now won four straight games against area competition that, like the Pioneers, will compete at the Class 2A level come regional time.

Monday's win over the Rams (5-15) carries a little extra meaning in that regard, since both Alleman and Riverdale are part of Winnebago Sectional complex, although regional assignments have not been released.

"This was a good win for us," said Alleman coach Steve Ford, whose club has now won three in a row after a stretch in which it dropped four of five games.

The Pioneers quickly asserted control, scoring the final seven points of the first quarter to take an 11-2 lead. Sophomore guard Carson Wendt came off the bench and had four points in that run.

"The last few games, Carson's been playing with a lot more confidence," Ford said. "Teams look at us and try to shut down Clair (Hulke) first, then Audrey (Erickson), so we need Carson to make shots and have a strong season."

Wendt finished with 10 points, with Hulke leading the way with 18 points and six rebounds and Erickson hitting six of seven shots to finish with 14 points along with three steals. Defensively, Annie Rouse added four steals.

"My role is more about what the team asks of me," Wendt said. "We spread it out and work together as a team. I'm so thankful for my teammates; we push each other and back each other up. It's a great atmosphere to be in."

In that opening quarter, the Rams were able to keep Alleman somewhat contained defensively, as the Pioneers were initially hesitant to drive the lane and work the ball inside.

"We did the same things we always do," Riverdale coach Jay Hatch said. "We try to take away what they wanted to do most, and tried to have a hand up on their shooters, work hard on defense and box out and rebound."

The tone set by Alleman in the first quarter continued into the second period, as the hosts extended their run to 11-0 before Riverdale's Erin Caves was fouled attempting a 3-pointer, and hit two of her three foul shots.

Alleman then scored the next six points as it built a 25-8 halftime lead. Hulke had eight first-half points, and Erickson and Wendt each had six.

"We're trying to get ourselves ready to play in the postseason, and build some confidence," Hulke said. "This win was really good for us, and so was getting our younger players in. Carson really stepped up big for us tonight."