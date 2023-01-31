PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pleasant Valley KO's North Scott with early barrage

For those thinking of going to watch the top-ranked team in the state, don't waste any time.

The Pleasant Valley Spartans sure won't wait for you.

The newest No. 1 team in Class 5A made quick work of Class 4A No. 14 North Scott Tuesday night, scoring the first 11 points of the game en route to a 63-31 win at Pleasant Valley High School.

"We knew they were playing some good basketball coming into the game and we had to stay focused and ready from the tip," sophomore Reagan Pagniano said. "I thought we hit the first punch, definitely."

Pagniano got the night started with a bang, hitting a 3 on her first shot of the game. Halle Vice followed that with eight quick points and the Spartans held an 11-0 lead with 5:39 left in the first quarter. The Spartans (18-0, 15-0 MAC) made life tough early for the Lancers, preventing them from getting the ball across midcourt and forcing five turnovers before Lauren Golinghorst put North Scott on the board at the 5:32 mark of the frame.

"I don't know if we've played a better two minutes this season," PV coach Jen Goetz said. "I thought we had a focus to us tonight which is good to see as we continue to close the regular season and head toward the postseason."

North Scott found its footing as the half went on, cutting the score to 18-12 with 7:15 left in the second quarter, thanks in large part to Golinghorst, who scored 14 of her team-high 15 points in the first half as PV took a 32-20 lead into halftime.

But the Spartans started the third quarter much like the first, outscoring the Lancers 15-1 in the frame, thanks again to a smothering defense that forced nine turnovers in the quarter. PV held North Scott to 30% shooting from the floor – just 2 of 12 in the second half – and forced 30 turnovers on the night.

"I think it started with our defense," said Vice, who finished with a game-high 26 points, 19 coming in the first half. "I thought our defensive intensity was really high so that got us on a roll and got our momentum going."

PV led 47-21 after three quarters and cruised in the fourth, helped by nine points from Pagniano, who finished with 18 points in the game. Quinn Vice added seven points and McKenzie Moeller scored six for the Lancers (9-9, 9-6 MAC)

"They're a super talented group," North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. "I thought we battled in the first half ... I was proud of our effort in the first half, but I thought we came out flat in the second half.

"They (PV) are super athletic, they're so long, they can shoot it, they can put it on the floor. You have to hope it's a bad shooting night for them."

Since moving to the top spot in the state, the Spartans have outscored their two opponents by a combined score of 143-40. Instead of shying away from the pressure that comes with that top spot, they're clearly embracing it and prepared to back it up.

"I think when we found out, we were excited but we realized we have a lot more to accomplish the rest of the season," Halle Vice said. "Being No. 1 feels great but we have a lot of great teams who will give us their best game every night so we can't expect to go into every single game and win, just because we have that `1' next to our name."

Pleasant Valley 63, North Scott 31

NORTH SCOTT (9-9, 9-6) -- Bailey Boddicker 1-1 0-0 2, Lexi Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Skarich 1-2 1-2 3, Lauren Golinghorst 6-10 3-7 15, Makayla Farnum 1-8 1-2 3, McKenzie Moeller 1-3 4-4 6, Cora O'Neill 0-2 0-0 0, Kendall Knisley 0-0 0-0 0, Isabella Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Wilshusen 0-1 2-2 2, McKinley Toohey 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Rouse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-30 11-17 31

PLEASANT VALLEY (18-0, 15-0) -- Jessie Clemons 3-3 0-1 6, Reagan Pagniano 7-16 0-2 18, Halle Vice 12-20 0-0 26, Quinn Vice 2-8 2-2 7, Addy Maurer 1-3 0-0 3, Hailey Asselin 1-3 0-0 3, Isabell Kremer 0-2 0-0 0, Bryn Bahnks 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan Russmann 0-0 0-0 0, Reese O'Donnell 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Mowen 0-0 0-0, Rachel Vonderhaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 2-5 63

Pleasant Valley;18;14;15;16;--;63

North Scott;10;10;1;10;--;31

3-point goals -- NS 0-8 (Farnum 0-4, O'Neill 0-2, Moeller 0-1, Scott 0-1); PV 9-25 (Pagniano 4-7, H. Vice 2-6, Q. Vice 1-6, Maurer 1-2, Asselin 1-2, Kremer 0-1, Bahnks 0-1). Rebounds -- NS 26 (Golinghorst 10, Skarich 4); PV 22 (H. Vice 5). Turnovers -- NS 30; PV 12. Team fouls -- NS 12, PV 16. Fouled out -- none.