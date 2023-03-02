DES MOINES — Even with zero losses attached to its name, there was some skepticism about the Pleasant Valley High School girls’ basketball team this week.

How would it fare against the elite of the Central Iowa Metropolitan League? How would a squad that wasn’t tested too frequently during the regular season react in a tight game at the state tournament? How would a team with just one senior in its rotation handle the bright lights?

The Class 5A top-ranked Spartans have silenced any disbelievers through two games at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fueled by another defensive gem and a balanced scoring attack, PV secured its first trip to a state championship game Thursday afternoon with a convincing 50-33 triumph over fourth-ranked West Des Moines Dowling.

“There has been nothing easy about this,” Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said. “Everything we’ve got, we’ve earned and worked for it. When adversity hits, when things don’t go our way or people doubt us, they continue to stay true to who we are and we keep this circle tight.”

The last challenge remaining is reigning champion and second-ranked Johnston at 6 p.m. Friday. The Dragons (24-1) blistered the Spartans in last year’s semifinals, 64-44, and were the top-ranked team this season until stumbling to Dowling in late January.

“We’ll have a huge chip on our shoulder,” PV sophomore Quinn Vice said. “We weren’t happy with how we played them last year. We’re going to come out better and stronger.”

A state title has been at the forefront of PV's thoughts since November.

"We didn't like how last year ended," senior Halle Vice said. "We've grown so much as people and players over the past year that has put us in the position to be here now."

No team has been more dominant this week in 5A than the Spartans (25-0).

After limiting West Des Moines Valley to 25% shooting and 28 points in the quarterfinals, PV's extended 2-3 zone defense confined Dowling to a season-low point total and 28.6% shooting.

The Maroons (20-5) were held scoreless for the last 4 minutes, 5 seconds of the first half and then had a 5-plus minute dry spell in the second half.

Dowling do-it-all sophomore Ava Zediker was held to 10 points, half of her season average.

“Our intensity and energy has been really high,” Halle Vice said after scoring a game-high 18 points and surpassing Ellie Spelhaug as the program’s all-time scoring leader (now with 1,385 points). “We keep on getting better each game.”

The Spartans turned the Maroons over 16 times and 6-foot-3 Quinn Vice swatted away a season-high five shots.

"She was a beast," Halle Vice said of her sister.

Struggling to finish possessions for much of the first quarter-and-a-half, PV seized control in the final 3:17 of the half.

The Spartans had five players — Jessie Clemons, Isabelle Kremer, Halle Vice, Reagan Pagniano and Addy Maurer — score during an 11-0 surge to take a 25-17 lead into halftime.

"We challenged them during a timeout (with 2:04 left in the half), 'You have to finish this half on a positive note,'" Goetz said. "That was a huge momentum thing for us, being up eight as opposed to one. That is what this team has done, it takes little challenges and runs with them."

Maurer, who came in averaging 2.4 points per game, provided a spark with eight first-half points and 10 for the contest. Pagniano finished with nine points and Clemons chipped in eight.

The Maroons, who came in on a 17-game win streak, trimmed the deficit to seven points on two occasions in the third quarter but never drew any closer.

"We knew they had a lot of length and it's hard to simulate in practice," Dowling coach Kristin Meyer said. "I thought our ball movement was pretty good in the first half, but we just didn't shoot the ball well."

Halle Vice delivered the dagger, with back-to-back three-point plays early in the fourth quarter as the margin ballooned to 14 points.

With Dowling crowding Vice on the perimeter, the Marquette University signee made a concerted effort to attack the basket.

"Halle Vice was the best player on the court today and we get to watch it one more time in that uniform," Goetz said. "I will not take that for granted."

PV is the first team from the Mississippi Athletic Conference school to reach the state title game in the largest classification since Muscatine in 2003. Bettendorf was the last MAC program to capture a title in the big-school division in 1994.

"This means everything," Quinn Vice said. "It is all we've really wanted this year. We've just stuck together."

Even with the quick turnaround, Goetz wanted her squad to savor the semifinal victory for several hours before turning its attention to Johnston.

For a program which for many years couldn't get over the regional final hump, PV is on the cusp of a perfect season.

"I'm so proud of us because this is such a mental game," Maurer said. "We did get over that barrier and we're so much more confident and stronger mentally.

"We still have one more step."

Other than printing out the rosters and statistics for Johnston and Ankeny Centennial, Goetz admitted she hadn't spent any time peeking ahead.

"Johnston is good, no doubt about it," Goetz said. "They've got a lot of weapons but so do we. We're going to have a good balance of worrying about what they do coupled with this is what they have to do against us.

"We're going to stay true to us."

It has worked so far.

Pleasant Valley 50, WDM Dowling 33

DOWLING (20-5) -- Ellie Olson 0-1 1-2 1, Ava Zediker 4-12 0-2 10, Layla Trytten 0-2 1-4 1, Julia Moore 2-9 0-0 5, Lauryn Frerichs 2-7 0-0 5, Leah Brauch 0-0 0-0 0, Marin Heller 2-4 2-2 7, Emma Hazel 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Harnden 0-0 0-0 0, Ellie Muller 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 12-42 4-10 33.

PLEASANT VALLEY (25-0) -- Jessie Clemons 3-3 2-2 8, Reagan Pagniano 2-8 5-6 9, Halle Vice 6-12 5-6 18, Quinn Vice 1-4 0-0 3, Addy Maurer 4-5 0-0 10, Isabelle Kremer 1-2 0-0 2, Hailey Asselin 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Mowen 0-0 0-0 0, Kasey Kane 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Reese O'Donnell 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Vonderhaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-34 12-14 50.

Dowling;10;7;8;8;--;33

Pleasant Valley;12;13;8;17;--;50

3-point goals -- Dowling 5-20 (Zediker 2-5, Moore 1-5, Frerichs 1-5, Heller 1-3, Trytten 0-2); PV 4-12 (Maurer 2-3, Q. Vice 1-4, H. Vice 1-1, Pagniano 0-4). Rebounds -- Dowling 29 (Moore 5); PV 19 (Kremer 4, H. Vice 4, Maurer 4). Assists -- Dowling 9 (Frerichs 3); PV 8 (Pagniano 3, Maurer 2). Turnovers -- Dowling 16, PV 9. Total fouls -- Dowling 13, PV 9. Fouled out -- none.

