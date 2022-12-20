Prep girls basketball: PV's Vice hits 1,000 career points as Spartans cruise past Knights

Halle Vice started out Tuesday evening's game with three straight 3-pointers, then got to the hole and converted two free throws.

It was the start of a milestone night for the Pleasant Valley High School senior as she eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier.

"The way she started tonight, she needed a killer instinct," Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz said.

Vice, a Marquette University recruit, poured in a game-high 25 points to lift Class 5A third-ranked PV to a 62-34 wire-to-wire triumph over Davenport Assumption in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle at Assumption High School.

Once the Spartans exited the locker room after the contest, Vice held up a poster of her accomplishment for a photo. She is believed to be the fourth or fifth player in program history to reach the milestone.

"It means everything to me," Vice said. "I worked really hard for this, but couldn't have done it without my teammates."

It was a dominant performance by the Spartans, three days after they clipped fifth-ranked West Des Moines Valley by two points at the Winter Tip Off Classic at Johnston High School.

There was no sign of a letdown.

PV (8-0, 6-0 MAC) scored the first 11 points, then used a pair of 9-0 first-half runs to break away and lead by 19 at the half.

"It shows kind of how mentally strong we are," Vice said. "We could have rolled over from that Valley game. You can't think (Assumption) is going to play bad."

In the top half of the league in 3-point attempts, the Spartans only added to their total. They finished 13 for 35 from beyond the arc for a 37% clip, one of the better marks of their season.

It also was the third time PV eclipsed the 60-point threshold.

"I thought Assumption was over-emphasizing us not to get to the rim, so it did open the outside for us," Goetz said. "I thought we shot the ball fairly well. They're catching the ball ready to shoot and they have the green light."

Assumption got as close as six in the first quarter, but could never reach that mark the rest of the way. Maddy Nigey had eight of her team-high 14 points in the opening period.

The Knights (3-6, 3-4 MAC) had difficulties against the Spartans' 2-3 zone defense and getting it to move, something Assumption's coach Jake Timm stated it remains a challenge to simulate.

"You see something and it is gone immediately," Timm said.

PV ballooned the lead to as much as 30 points in the second half.

Jessie Clemons chipped in 16 points and Addy Maurer led with six rebounds. Its defense forced 20 Assumption turnovers.

The Spartans still have yet to allow a team to hit 40 points.

"We're trying to find a balance right now of the athleticism, basketball IQ and we have god-given length," Goetz said. "There's some scary things this team can do."

Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption 34

PLEASANT VALLEY (8-0, 6-0) - Jessie Clemons 3-12 7-8 16, Reagan Pagniano 1-6 0-0 3, Halle Vice 8-14 4-4 25, Bryn Bahnks 0-2 2-2 2, Hailey Asselin 0-1 0-0 0, Quinn Vice 3-8 0-0 7, Isabelle Kremer 0-2 0-0 0, Addy Maurer 3-5 0-0 9, Kaylee Mowen 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Russmann 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Vonderhaar 0-0 0-0 0, Reese O'Donnell 0-1 0-0 0, Kasey Kane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 13-14 62.

ASSUMPTION (3-6, 3-4) - Annika Kotula 3-11 2-2 8, Jessie Wardlow 1-1 0-0 3, Lexi Hayes 0-0 0-1 0, Ella Curoe 1-3 0-0 2, Addy Voss 0-5 1-2 1, Ava Schubert 1-5 2-4 4, Holly Jondle 1-2 0-0 2, Leah Maro 0-0 0-0 0, Maddy Nigey 4-15 6-6 14, Maddi Tolle 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Volquardsen 0-1 0-0 0, Allie Casel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-43 11-15 34.

Pleasant Valley;20;14;22;6;--;62

Assumption;10;5;12;7;--;34

3-point goals - PV 13-35 (H. Vice 5-7, Clemons 3-7, Maurer 3-4, Pagniano 1-6, Q. Vice 1-6, Kremer 0-2, Bahnks 0-1, Asselin 0-1, O'Donnell 0-1); Assumption 1-13 (Wardlow 1-1, Voss 0-4, Nigey 0-3, Kotula 0-2, Schubert 0-2, Curoe 0-1). Rebounds - PV 31 (Maurer 6); Assumption 23 (Kotula 6). Turnovers - PV 13, Assumption 20. Fouls - PV 12, Assumption 12. Fouled out -- none.