PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Quincy tops Moline grils

The Quincy High School girls basketball team gained an early lead, played stifling defense and never looked back in rolling to a 49-22 Western Big 6 Conference win over the hosting Moline Maroons Thursday at Wharton Field House.

“There are some nights where scoring is difficult in our conference and Quincy came to our house ready to play,” said Moline coach Adrian Ritchie. “We had a couple of issues to deal with, and we will; Paige Melton was not available for us tonight and she is a catalyst in our offense and ball movement, and Tahlea Tirrell is back on the court and it will take us a couple of games to get her completely into the flow.”

The Maroons were unable to slow down Quincy junior forward Taylor Fohey, who logged a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds. Junior point guard Lelia Dade contributed six points and six assists to the win.

“Taylor is very important, both offensively with her scoring, and also on the boards and as a central clog in our defense,” said Quincy coach Brand Dance. “For the year, Taylor is shooting over 50%, so our goal each night is to get her 18 to 20 shots, and Lelia has great basketball instincts and is an excellent passer.”

Quincy (8-4, 4-2 Big 6) led early in the game, and the Blue Devil defense kept Moline’s senior leader, Samantha Veto, from getting into her normal offensive rhythm. Quincy led 12-4 after the first quarter and 26-10 at the half.

“We could not get clean looks at the basket, and our shot memory just wasn’t there, but it will improve as the season moves on,” said Ritchie. “We are coming off two solid conference wins over United Township and Sterling, so I told the players after the game we must simply put this game behind us and focus on the path ahead.”

The Maroons (3-7, 2-4 Big 6) intensified their ball movement and defensive pressure in the second half and the play of Tirrell and Malaysia Jones-Collier, both sophomores, sparked the improvement. In the game, Jones-Collier paced Moline with 11 points, including two 3-pointers, and Tirrell added nine points. Veto and senior Nahlia Anders led the Maroons with nine rebounds each.

Moline next plays Peoria Richwoods in the Sterling Holiday Tournament next Friday, and also will compete in the Rockford Boylan tourney after Christmas. “We’ve got a challenging schedule through the holidays, and the games ahead will be great for us, opportunities to create better offensive ball movement and build momentum for the rest of the season,” said Coach Ritchie.

Girls basketball

Rock Island 51, Sterling 42: Trailing by one at halftime, the Rock Island High School girls basketball team rallied for another Western Big 6 Conference victory on Thursday evening, taking down hosting Sterling 51-41 at Musgrove Fieldhouse.

A furious final rally was not needed by the Rocks in this one as they took care of business in the third quarter and then had to hold. Trailing 22-21 at halftime, the Rocks outscored the Golden Warriors 12-6 in the third to build a cushion before outscoring the hosts 18-14 in the final frame and pulling away after Sterling got as close as one point with 2:30 left in regulation.

The victory moves the 6-7 Rocks to 3-3 in the Western Big 6 Conference. Sterling dropped to 1-8, 0-6 Big 6.

Rocky had good balance at the top of the scoring chart with Kayla Rice leading the team with 16 points and TaMiah Jamison adding 14.

Boys wrestling

Geneseo 75, UTHS 3: Ten pins and two forfeit victories helped the Geneseo Maple Leafs enjoy senior night festivities with a resounding 75-3 victory over the visiting United Township Panthers at Geneseo High School.

Tim Sebastian (113), Bryce Bealer (126), Malaki Jackson (132), Kye Weinzierl (138), Bennett Kreiner (152), Josh Hock (160), Aiden Damewood (170), Landon Shoemaker (182), Wyatt Neumann (195) and Tim Stohl (220) all won by pinfall. Bealer had the quickest of those, his coming in 1:11.

Xavier Marolf had UT’s only victory, that coming at 120 with a 6-4 overtime decision.