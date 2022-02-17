PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Regionals involving locals all postponed

Mother Nature did a number on Thursday's local high school girls basketball slate, wiping out all five regional championship games that involved local schools.

All five games have been rescheduled for Friday evening.

The IHSA Class 3A title game between Western Big 6 Conference rivals Rock Island (19-11) and Geneseo (30-1), scheduled for Geneseo was postponed a day. It is still scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip following the 3-point contest at 5:30 p.m.

The IHSA Class 4A girls basketball regional title game between fourth-seeded Moline (18-14) and top-seeded Joliet West (25-3) at United Township High School was also moved to Friday. Travel concerns and Joliet West being on a remote learning day because of winter weather caused the schedule change. The championship contest between the Maroons and Tigers will be played Friday evening at the UTHS girls gym with a tip scheduled for 6 p.m. The 3-point shootout contest will now begin at 4:30, 15 minutes after the gates open.

Class 2A regional play at Orion High School between second-seeded Rockridge (23-8) and third-seeded Monmouth-Roseville (24-7) is pushed back to a 7 p.m. Friday tip, as was the Class 2A Princeton Regional title game featuring top-seeded Sherrard (21-6) taking on sixth-seeded Chillicothe IVC (14-16).

In Class 1A action at the Woodhull Regional at AlWood High School, a rematch between No. 5 Annawan (21-10) and No. 1 Brimfield (26-4) will start Friday at 7 p.m.

