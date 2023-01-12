Prep girls basketball: Rice’s big night lifts Rocky over UT

Kayla Rice had nowhere to go.

She had just collected her third steal of the night, and was sprinting down the court trying to score in transition — but the lane was blocked.

So instead, she faked to the basket, put her back to the defender, stepped back and spun back toward the hoop, firing up a shot in the process.

Swish.

Rice’s shot put Rocky up 10 with a little over three minutes to go and sealed a 59-52 victory over United Township on Thursday in East Moline. The senior guard finished with a game-high 20 points and knocked down four 3s.

“That’s (Rice) taking the challenge and making a big shot, and stepping up when she knew we needed something,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “It was starting to get chippy and a little close, and she stepped up and made a big shot in transition. We are going to trust those shots she takes."

Rice accounted for just about 50% of Rocky’s (12-9, 5-3 WB6) points heading into Thursday night, but Tamiah Jamison (9 points), Ka’Zaria Bell (8 points), DaNaijah Cartwright (8 points) and Erriea Bea (7 points) chipped in to help the Rocks keep a lead the entire second half.

“I think we play great team ball,” Rice said. “We were getting outrebounded in the first quarter, and even the second quarter, I mean, they got five offensive rebounds on a possession. It was crazy. I think rebounding and defense is what helped us pick it up.”

UT (12-10, 4-4) didn’t shoot well, 20 of 65 (31%) from the field, but the Panthers were the more aggressive team at the start.

Lorena Awou finished with 17 points, 15 in the second half, and grabbed 12 boards. At one point, UT had a 18-7 rebounding advantage before Rocky started playing more physical.

But they didn’t have an answer for Awou and her 6-foot-5 frame.

“We started looking at (Awou) more (in the second half),” United Township coach Chase Pavelonis said. “We have a dominant post player that always tries hard, and she collapses the defense. She made some really good moves down there even though they were trying to double her. She was still scoring and doing what she needed to do.”

UT built an 18-13 lead halfway through the second quarter, but Rice sparked a 10-1 Rocky run to end the first half.

“We were really nervous early and just needed to calm down,” Hall said. “We needed to understand that it’s a 32-minute game, and that this stuff happens. We were down five, and I didn’t call timeout because I wanted us to work through it, and it ended up working out.”

And that’s when the game switched.

Rocky started playing more desperate, and Rice hit big shots. Once Rock Island took the lead, it never gave it up in the second half.

“We challenged their womanhood at halftime a little bit,” Hall said. “I thought we were getting pushed around. We wanted to be more physical and put a body on someone. I mean, they (UT) are huge. And they’re good. We had to dig down deep and play defense and rebound, and we did that in the second half.”

By the end of the game, Rocky cut the rebounding deficit to 33-29 and forced 16 turnovers. Both teams got shots to fall in a high-scoring third quarter, but once UT went down 10 in the fourth, the Panthers had trouble finding open looks or avoiding mistakes.

“Defense is what we hang our hat on,” Hall said. “We didn’t shoot well tonight, but we are always going to guard. We have to force people into tough shots, and I thought we did that.”

Rocky is now tied with Quincy, Geneseo and Alleman at 5-3 in the top-half of a crowded WB6 leaderboard — one game behind Galesburg for the WB6 lead. The importance of the win was evident to Hall’s squad after the game.

“It’s hard to win on the road in our league,” Hall said. "Everybody is about equal. There is no easy place to play. We knew we were going to have our hands full, but we stepped up to the challenge.

"We feel like we are playing better and better as each week goes by.”

Photos: Rock Island girls basketball defeats United Township, 59-52