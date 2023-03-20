After helping lead Pleasant Valley to an Iowa Class 5A girls basketball state championship, head coach Jennifer Goetz and senior guard Halle Vice teamed up one final time.

Goetz was the head coach for the Iowa squad at Monday's Pepsi Iowa-Illinois All-Star Game at Augustana's Carver P.E. Center, with Vice the lone Spartan player on the roster.

However, the duo's hopes of finishing their journey together with one final win were denied by Rock Island senior guard Kayla Rice, who delivered an MVP-worthy performance to help the Illinois All-Stars battle to an 89-87 victory.

Rice scored 18 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.3 seconds on the clock. Those proved to be the winning points and clinched the game's Most Valuable Player award for Rice.

"It means a lot to be out here playing, and it means a lot to put on this uniform one last time," said Rice, who also had five rebounds and three steals. "To compete with the best seniors and Iowa and beat them, that means a lot for Illinois.

"You always hear a lot of talk about which conference is better -- the Western Big 6 or the MAC."

In the final period, Rice hit six of nine shots and drained four of five 3-point attempts as she went six of nine from beyond the arc.

"It was all about confidence," she said. "I knew I had to take more shots in the fourth, and I had to be confident taking them."

Rice's efforts enabled Illinois to hold on down the stretch after it had led by 17 points at one point in the first half before Iowa closed the gap to 46-40 by halftime. Going into the third quarter, Illinois led 67-58.

Down the stretch, the duo of PV's Vice and West Liberty's Kelsey Joens tried their best to will the Iowa squad to victory.

Vice (18 points, six rebounds) — headed to Marquette University — scored six of her points in the final period, including a bucket with 3:47 left that closed the gap to 76-75. She then fed North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst (13 points, six rebounds) for the bucket that put Iowa up 77-76 with 3:20 remaining.

"It was an honor to be in this game and to put on this uniform one last time," Vice said, "and I definitely felt like getting bragging rights for Iowa."

Joens, an Iowa State recruit, scored 13 of her team-best 22 points in the fourth, the last two of which gave Iowa an 87-86 lead with 31.9 seconds left to play. Ultimately, it was Rice who had the last word.

"We had good fight and energy, and we did enough to get it close," said Goetz. "This was definitely a lot of fun. We just couldn't get a last shot to fall."

"Illinois is a great team," added Vice. "We just couldn't pull it off."

The Illinois squad got off to a quick 5-0 start after a three-point play by Geneseo's Danielle Beach. After that, Iowa settled in and the teams played hot potato with the lead for the majority of the opening quarter.

But in a sign of things to come, Rice scored five points late in the first after Iowa went up 13-12 on a bucket by Davenport Central's Addisen Ford. Moline's Samantha Veto had seven of her 10 points in the opening stretch, and Rice hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute on the clock to put Illinois up 24-17 after one.

Sherrard's Olivia Meskan then took the lead for Illinois in the second period. She scored nine of her 11 points in that span, fueling a 12-0 run that gave her squad its biggest lead at 36-19.

That sizable advantage wound up being the difference as Illinois was able to hold off the Iowa squad's late charge.

But while Illinois celebrated the win, Goetz and Vice got to savor one last moment together on the court after a historic season that saw PV go 26-0 to win its first state girls' basketball crown.

"It's special," said Vice, "getting to play for her one last time."

"Halle is a remarkable young lady," added Goetz. "She'll have a special place in my heart, and with our program."