Prep girls basketball: Rocks close tourney with convincing win

The closing game in the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club Turkey Tournament Classic marked a turning point for coach Henry Hall's basketball team.

Senior Tamiah Johnson put together a breakout performance and seniors Kayla Rice and Erriea Bea were equally unstoppable leading Rock Island to a 67-47 victory over Decatur MacArthur.

Jamison had 21 points, 13 coming in the second half. Rice mounted another complete game with 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Bea, the point guard, put up 12 points, five assists and four steals.

“We had very solid offensive ball movement in the game, which we have been working on throughout the tournament, and it was great to see us put it all together, really from the end of the first quarter on,” Hall said. “When we move the ball efficiently, we get better shots, and that translates into wins."

Rock Island trailed at the end of the first quarter, 13-10, but the Rocks outscored the Generals from Decatur MacArthur in the second period by 11 points to lead 32-24 at the half.

“We had to gain focus, cut down on turnovers and move the ball for open looks, and in the second quarter, both Tamiah and Erriea stepped up their game,” Hall said.

Decatur MacArthur was able to close the gap slightly in the third period behind senior Christina Rice, who led the Generals with 15 points. Decatur MacArthur trailed 45-40 after three periods.

The fourth quarter was all Rocky.

Jamison connected on a 3-pointer to open the quarter, and Rice and Bea dominated with their floor play and defense. The Rocks also connected on all of their free throws in the final period.

“We intentionally look for high-quality teams to invite to the tournament each year, we do that on purpose to prepare our players for our conference and to get a taste of competitive basketball from around the state,” Hall said. “Kenwood Academy is one of the best large schools, and Canton, although a Class 2A school, is very disciplined and very good.

"There are no easy games in our tournament, and that is the way we plan it.”

Rock Island finished the tournament 2-2, with wins over Chicago Taft and Decatur MacArthur, and losses to Kenwood Academy, and to Canton earlier on Saturday in a close battle, 41-39.

Coach Hall was also complimentary of his bench and team chemistry after the game.

“We were able to insert players throughout the game who played aggressively and did a good job on the boards, especially in the second half," Hall said. "KaZaria Bell, who is only a freshman, is getting better every game and learning how to contribute in our system."

Rock Island (4-3) has Western Big 6 games in the coming week against Moline and Geneseo.

“I’m okay with where we are this early in the season; all three of our losses have been at the hands of very good teams," he said.