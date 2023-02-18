VAN HORNE, Iowa — An 11-minute scoring drought proved to be too much for the West Liberty girls basketball team to overcome Saturday.

As the Comets’ shots were rolling around and falling out in the first and second quarters, Benton Community and Jenna Twedt seized the opportunity.

Twedt scored 13 of her game-high 33 points as the Bobcats opened a 25-7 lead midway through the second quarter on their way to a 53-44 win over West Liberty in an Iowa Class 3A regional final.

“We were getting good looks, shots we normally make, but nothing was falling,’’ Comets coach Courtney Joens said. “It put us in a tough situation.’’

Twedt scored 20 of her points in the first half, leading Benton Community to a 31-16 lead at the break before the Comets fought their way back into the game.

Defensive pressure helped West Liberty (17-7) rally.

The Comets pulled within 37-30 on a 3-point basket by Kelsey Joens with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

A basket by Twedt and a 3-point basket by Zoey Junge helped the Bobcats (21-3) regain a double-digit margin on their way to a 42-32 lead they carried into the final quarter.

Baskets by Pearson Hall and a follow-up by Joens, who led the Comets with 29 points, allowed West Liberty to cut the Bobcats’ lead to eight points on two occasions in the final quarter. Joens’ putback with 4:57 remaining pulled the Comets within a 45-37 score but the last two of Benton Community’s 11 3-point baskets, one by Emma Townsley and the fifth of the game by Twedt, allowed the Bobcats to earn the state tourney berth.

“When we talked at halftime, we said we had nothing to lose,’’ Kelsey Joens said. “We had 16 minutes left, let’s go play our hardest and see what we can do.’’

Courtney Joens, in her first season as the Comets’ coach was proud of the fight her team displayed despite its challenging start.

“I’m proud of the way we competed in the second half,’’ she said. “We played our way back into the game, gave ourselves a chance, but Benton responded.’’

West Liberty had beaten Benton Community 64-57 on Feb. 6 but coach Joens said the Bobcats shot the ball much better in the rematch.

“The intensity was different and they helped themselves by making a lot more shots,’’ she said. “It was a different game.’’

The Bobcats and Comets traded early baskets — each making their first three shots in an up-and-down game — and West Liberty led 7-6 when Joens completed a three-point play with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The free throw proved to be the last point West Liberty scored until Sophie Buysse knocked down a 3-point shot with 3:26 remaining in the second quarter to cut into a 25-7 deficit and end a run of 15 consecutive missed shots.

“We were getting the shots we wanted but for a while, it seemed like nothing would go in for us,’’ Kelsey Joens said. “We couldn’t match them and that made it tough. We did what we could to get back in it but we couldn’t quite get it done.’’

Coach Joens said the Comets still have plenty to be proud of when they step back and look at the season.

“From beginning to end, we made a lot of improvement and put ourselves in a position to do some good things late in the season,’’ Courtney Joens said. “This team helped us create a culture that will help our program move forward as we work to take that next step.’’