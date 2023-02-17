ALEDO — With a regional championship on the line, the Sherrard High School girls' basketball team showed its fortitude in the final six minutes.

After Mercer County had cut the Tiger lead to single digits, Sherrard countered by closing the game on a 14-3 run en route to a 51-31 win and its second straight Class 2A regional title Friday night at Mercer County High School.

Sherrard (22-6) advances to play Eureka, an overtime winner over Canton, Tuesday at Rockridge High School.

"All season we've been talking about how we need to play four quarters, and not just two or three," senior Addison Pickens said. "Knowing that this could be a chance to win (a regional championship), we really wanted it."

Pickens led the charge in the fourth quarter, scoring six of her game-high 15 points in the final frame, but it was really a team effort in the last eight minutes.

The Tigers were 5-of-10 from the field, and 5-of-6 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes, pulling away after the Golden Eagles cut the lead to 37-28 with 6:05 left in the game.

Every starter for Sherrard scored at least seven points. Kyla Elsbury added 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, tied for the team-high with Violet Meskan.

"A lot of credit to our kids, we've got a great group of kids who do what we ask every single day," Sherrard head coach Doug Swanson said. "We want to try and wear some teams down and I think in the fourth quarter, we did that. Near the 4-minute mark, we talked about how we needed to get three stops in a row to finish this thing out and I think we did that."

Pickens also got things going in a slow-starting first quarter. The first point scored was a free throw from Pickens at 6:07 in the quarter, and both teams started the game 2-of-9 from the field. Sherrard found its footing and led 16-5 after the quarter.

"The nerves were definitely there, I know for a lot of us," said Pickens, who hit two 3s and scored nine points in the first quarter. "Once we got those out of the way, and once we started playing as a team, we got going on a roll and it was good."

Sherrard's defense was active all night, forcing Mercer County (13-18) into 23 turnovers — 14 coming in the first half. Those miscues allowed the Tigers to pull out to a 25-15 lead.

"In practice, we really focus on getting our zone and man defense polished up so we can get in help side and be aggressive all the time and then the offense will fall into place," Meskan said. "We're really happy about our defensive effort tonight. Some of our shots didn't fall, so it was really nice to have some of those defensive stops and I hope we can carry that into sectionals."

Mercer County kept it close, trailing 35-23 after three quarters. The Golden Eagles opened the frame on a 5-2 run, a basket from Brylee Marston cutting the lead to 37-28 with 6:05 left in the game before Sherrard pulled away late.

"I'm just super proud of our team this year. If you saw us in November and December and said we'd be competing for a regional championship in February, nobody would have believed you," Mercer County head coach Kate Engwall said. "They're fighters. There were several points throughout the season they could have folded, packed it in and coasted and we never did.

"And throughout individual games as well, there were several points tonight where we got down double digit and kept fighting and scrapping and crawling back."

The Golden Eagles graduate just one senior and sophomore Molly Hofmann showed plenty of potential with seven points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

"We're certainly going to miss (senior Madi Frieden) ... sad to lose Madi but thrilled with what we have returning next year," Engwall said. "For Molly, the sky really is the limit and I don't think she realizes how much potential she has."

Sherrard turns its focus to Eureka and its eyes on a sectional title.

"We're going to focus on improving on what we need to improve," Pickens said. "With the sectional being at Rockridge this year, that's pretty close to home so hopefully we can get a lot of people to come out there too."